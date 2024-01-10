QUEST WATER STRENGTHENS ADVISORY BOARD

New Appointees:



Monica Ellis is a co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Global Environment and Technology Foundation (GETF) and CEO of Global Water Challenge (GWC). She works to accelerate sustainable development by leading transformational public and private partnerships across over 100 countries with some of the world's most influential donors and businesses. Over the past decade, Monica has been instrumental in catalyzing more than $400 million in co-finance and securing billions of dollars in non-financial contributions to positively impact over 14 million people through the provision of clean water and sanitation. By aligning the diverse objectives of companies, governments, and civil society, she and her team deliver impact at scale through strategic planning and multi-sector local platforms that address critical sustainability issues including climate resilience, water security, women's empowerment, and public health.



Euphresia Luseka is a seasoned water governance expert, social entrepreneur, and programs manager with 14 years of progressive multi-country and multi-donor experience in the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (“WASH”) sector in 25 countries. She is Co-Thematic Lead of the Rural Water Supply Network's 'Leave No One Behind' initiative, Management Committee Member of Institutional Governance and Customer Communications Specialist Groups at the International Water Association (IWA), and Technical Advisory Committee Member of USAID pro-WASH. Euphresia has worked for various donor projects including Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands, UKAID, USAID, European Union, UN Habitat, UNICEF, and KFW. The prestigious Women on Boards Network and Global Water Partnership recently awarded her for championing gender equity in the water sector. Euphresia has performed a vast amount of research and has authored several published articles.

Vincent B. Davis serves as Director of Disaster Services for Feeding America. Prior to joining Feeding America, he served as workplace resiliency manager at Amazon, where he developed disaster frameworks to support the company's 175 corporate offices. Before joining Amazon, Vincent was senior preparedness manager for Sony PlayStation in San Diego, and manager of preparedness and response at Walgreens Co., where he developed disaster programs for the company's 8,600 U.S. stores and distribution facilities. Following a distinguished 23-year career in the U.S. Air Force and Illinois National Guard, Vince also served as external affairs and community relations officer at FEMA, managing field teams for 11 FEMA disasters. Vincent is also the Founder and President of Preparedness Matters Disaster Consulting, and an author, advocate, and champion of underserved and marginalized communities in disaster.



“We are delighted to welcome Monica, Euphresia, and Vincent to our Advisory Board. These globally recognized leaders each bring a depth of experience and leadership to Quest and will join our current, distinguished Advisory Board members, Derk, Rob, and Craig, to provide a well-rounded, expert panel”, stated John Balanko, CEO of Quest.“The appointments come at an exciting phase of the Company's development, as it scales its lead project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and commences operations in South Africa. Equally important, they all share Quest's commitment to delivering 'Triple Bottom Line' returns to stakeholders, and to bringing safe, affordable drinking water to underserved communities”.

Derk Hendriksen is the Founder & CEO of Hendriksen Ventures LLC, a purpose-driven business advisory firm. During his 20+ year tenure with The Coca-Cola Company (“TCCC”), Derk held several senior roles, among them President of EKOCOMPANY Inc., TCCC's dedicated social enterprise. In this role, Derk led the expansion of the company's community centers, called EKOCENTERs, of which over 200 were put into operation by his multi-sector teams in Africa and Asia.



Robert Gehl is a senior water sector specialist and venture capital investor. He has held leadership roles in M&A and Business Development for prominent global water companies Pentair Plc, Marmon Water Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, and Canature Health Technology. He most recently served as Managing Director of Hoshizaki Europe BV, based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Craig Rider has over 25 years of experience in management, sales, and marketing, primarily within high-tech and consumer-related industries. His entrepreneurial achievements include instrumental contributions to H2O Worldwide Group, co-founded by him, which played a key role in aiding the people of Puerto Rico during the 2017 Hurricane Maria disaster. Working with partners, H2O Worldwide introduced Proyecto Agua Limpia, providing clean drinking water to over 200,000 individuals.



Quest Water Global, Inc., is a socially responsible, innovative water solutions company. The Company's goal is to provide a permanent, abundant, affordable, and sustainable source of drinking water to underserved communities. To achieve its financial, social, and environmental goals, Quest utilizes an inclusive, market-driven Build-Own-Operate business model. For more information, visit the Company's website at .

