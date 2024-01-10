Criticism Of Azerbaijan Holding COP29 Aims To Divide World Into Two Camps - Analyst

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The decision to
hold the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Azerbaijan
pushes some hostile forces to start a campaign of Azerbaijan's
vilification, doctor of economic sciences Ingilab Ahmadov told
Trend .
"Their main 'argument' is that an oil and gas producing country
cannot be a true driver of green energy, and holding such a global
event in a such country does not match the goals of the UN Climate
Summit. Based on the arguments presented by the critics, I can say
that they are, to put it mildly, very poor," Ahmadov said.
He said that for some reason, there's a conclusion that
Azerbaijan, boosting gas production, soon will become the main
supplier of gas and will overflow Europe with its exports.
"However, the Eurostat data shows that Azerbaijan was among the
minority gas suppliers to the EU in the third quarter of 2023 with
a share of 5.9 percent of pipeline gas, while Norway's share was
48.6 percent," Ahmadov emphasized.
He reminded that COP28 was held in the UAE, a country among the
world's top oil producers, and there were similar accusations
against the UAE as well, but the situation with Azerbaijan is
different.
"For the first time such a young country as Azerbaijan, which
has not been particularly favored by European preferences so far,
will hold a COP conference. Although Azerbaijan remains an
extractive country, it is intensively building up the potential of
renewable energy sources and realizing global projects in this
sphere. But, for some reason, the ill-wishers are not interested in
this side. The argument that climate policy should be led by the
states, who are leaders in the matters related to climate change,
means that the world is being divided into two sides - suppliers
and consumers of fossil fuels, which is fundamentally wrong and
even dangerous," Ahmadov said.
He noted that it is necessary to encourage the initiatives of
extractive countries that are trying to revolutionize the vector of
energy strategy by building up the potential of renewable energy
sources, often to the detriment of their profitability.
"However, this seemingly positive signal for the world is
completely dismissed by critics and instead, they focus on the
growth of investments in the gas sector. The reality is that the
world in general, and Europe in particular, will need gas for a
long time, and there is no way getting around it," Ahmadov
said.
He noted that Azerbaijan's energy strategy in this aspect is
aligned with the global tendency of green energy and is designed
for a gradual shift from fossil fuels to renewable sources.
"Target indicators of the country on climate change confirm that
not only European countries (buyers of gas) but also countries
producing fossil fuels can be in the forefront of the
implementation of the green climate agenda," Ahmadov said.
