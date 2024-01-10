Fire At Baku's Perinatal Center Yields Bringing Officials To Justice

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Three officials
have been brought to justice, following the fire at the Republican
Perinatal Center in Baku, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN10012024000187011040ID1107704568
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.