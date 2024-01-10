Ukraine, Lithuania Agree On Joint Defensive Military Equipment Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and the Republic of Lithuania have agreed on the joint production of defensive military equipment, namely counter-drone technologies.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting with the mass media representatives in Vilnius, following his negotiations with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We paid significant attention to the course of events on the front. I am grateful for the new defense support that we have agreed on. And not only support but joint production efforts, namely counter-drone technologies and other defensive means,” Zelensky said, adding that the relevant documents have been signed today.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine highly appreciates the support provided by Lithuania to the Ukrainian people.

“During the first days of the full-scale invasion, Lithuania-supplied weapons stopped Russian convoys and destroyed the occupiers. Your support is extremely meaningful. Weapons, equipment, powerful military packages, training of Ukrainian warriors, Lithuania's leadership in the coalition on demining efforts in Ukraine – all of this is giving us strength,” the President of Ukraine stressed.

A reminder that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Vilnius on January 10, 2024. The Head of State held negotiations with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

The President of Ukraine is also planning to meet with the Prime Minister of Lithuania and the Speaker of the Seimas, as well as Lithuanian political figures and the representatives of the mass media and the Ukrainian community.

