Verkhovna Rada Supports Draft Law On Lobbying

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada has supported the draft law on fair lobbying in the first reading.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak of the Voice parliamentary faction, Ukrinform reports.

He clarified that legislative initiative No. 10337 was supported by 309 votes of MPs.

The purpose of the draft law is to provide a legal framework for lobbying in Ukraine in accordance with international practices and standards, to regulate the interaction of officials of state authorities and local self-government bodies with stakeholders and lobbying entities, to establish transparent mechanisms for ensuring the activities of lobbying entities and officials of state authorities and local self-government bodies, as well as mechanisms for controlling lobbying activities.

The document defines the rights and obligations of lobbying entities, methods of influence, and rules of ethical behavior of lobbying entities.

The draft law also provides for the establishment of the Transparency Register, which will be kept and administered by the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP).

It also regulates the procedure for registration in the Transparency Register and exceptions to it.

It is envisaged that access to the Transparency Register will be open and free of charge.

At the same time, it provides for reporting by the lobbying entity entered in the Transparency Register.

In addition, the draft law establishes mechanisms for controlling the activities of lobbying entities by monitoring compliance with lobbying legislation.

The draft law is expected to regulate lobbying in Ukraine to ensure an optimal effective lever to reduce the level of corruption in planning, development, and adoption of regulatory acts.

At the same time, the document will contribute to

- building a dialog between society and the state;

- taking into account the interests of citizens, civil society organizations and business when adopting regulatory acts;

- ensure equal rights of citizens, civil society organizations and business to influence public authorities, their officials and employees in the adoption of regulatory acts; and

- will increase transparency and efficiency of the activities of public authorities, their officials and employees, and the interaction of these bodies with citizens, civil society organizations and business.

It is expected that the legal regulation of fair lobbying will provide an opportunity to build a culture of good government and a just society.

As Ukrinform reported, NACP head Oleksandr Novikov emphasized that the law "On Fair Lobbying" should be adopted so that Ukrainians could see the influence exerted on MPs at all levels.

He said that the draft law on fair lobbying does not provide for any liability measures for NGOs.

Novikov also emphasized that Ukraine's path to the European Union and NATO directly depends on the adoption and implementation of the law on fair lobbying.