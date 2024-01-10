Lithuania Endorses Long-Term Military Aid Package Worth EUR 200M For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Republic of Lithuania has endorsed a long-term military assistance package for Ukraine, totaling EUR 200 million. The Lithuanian side will send ammunition, generators and detonation systems to Ukraine as soon as this January, as well as M577 armored personnel carriers in February.

The relevant statement was made by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Vilnius, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We continue to support brave Ukrainians in their struggle by all means: military, economic, political. Lithuania's National Defense Council has endorsed a package of long-term military assistance to Ukraine, totaling EUR 200 million. We will again send ammunition, generators and detonation systems to Ukraine in January, and M577 armored personnel carriers in February,” Nausėda told.

In his words, Lithuania will provide training for Ukrainian soldiers and enhance defense production cooperation.

According to Nausėda, the agreements signed between the defense industries of Ukraine and Lithuania are another example of close military cooperation between the two countries.

A reminder that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Vilnius on January 10, 2024. As part of his visit, Ukraine and Lithuania agreed on the joint production of defensive military equipment , namely counter-drone technologies.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine