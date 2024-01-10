(MENAFN- AzerNews) Operations Commando units conduct tactical-special exercises by
the training plan for 2024 approved by the Defence Minister, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
According to the plan, the commandos, based on the received
reconnaissance information, left the points of permanent deployment
to assembly areas and moved in the direction of the area where the
sabotage group of the imaginary enemy was probably to commit
sabotage.
The commandos penetrated deep into the operation zone and
accomplished the tasks of identifying, encircling, and neutralising
the temporary shelters of the imaginary enemy, evacuating the
wounded, and other activities.
The main purpose of the tactical-special exercises conducted in
harsh climate conditions is to further improve the practical skills
of commandos, increase the units' combat capability, and apply
camouflage measures appropriate to the terrain and weather
conditions.
MENAFN10012024000195011045ID1107704564
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.