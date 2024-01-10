Community Responds To Greek Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Western Azerbaijani Community has responded to the Greek Foreign Minister, Azernews reports.

In its statement, the Community regarded the statements by the Greek minister as a clear disrespect by official Athens for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and blatant interference in its internal affairs.

The statement says as follows:

"The Greek Foreign Minister said in Yerevan that his country will launch a campaign within the European Union and UNESCO to protect the Christian centers in Garabagh and determine the damage caused to them."

We regard these statements by the Greek minister as a clear disrespect by official Athens for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and blatant interference in its internal affairs.

Greece should not look at issues through the prism of ethnic and religious fanaticism, should not take provocative steps against Azerbaijan, should demand from Armenia not to destroy or distort the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people, and should allow fact-finding visits by the UNESCO mission."