Community Responds To Greek Foreign Minister

The Western Azerbaijani Community has responded to the Greek
Foreign Minister, Azernews reports.
In its statement, the Community regarded the statements by the
Greek minister as a clear disrespect by official Athens for
Azerbaijan's sovereignty and blatant interference in its internal
affairs.
The statement says as follows:
"The Greek Foreign Minister said in Yerevan that his country
will launch a campaign within the European Union and UNESCO to
protect the Christian centers in Garabagh and determine the damage
caused to them."
We regard these statements by the Greek minister as a clear
disrespect by official Athens for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and
blatant interference in its internal affairs.
Greece should not look at issues through the prism of ethnic and
religious fanaticism, should not take provocative steps against
Azerbaijan, should demand from Armenia not to destroy or distort
the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people, and should allow
fact-finding visits by the UNESCO mission."
