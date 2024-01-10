Azerbaijan National NGO Forum Calls On Citizens To Participate In Upcoming Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
The Azerbaijan National NGO Forum has released a statement on
holding forums in several districts of Azerbaijan.
Azernews presents the statement:
"Azerbaijan National NGO Forum has been actively participating
in civil society building in the country for 25 years. Currently,
the Forum unites 100 NGOs of various profiles in its ranks.
In the last month, the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum held
regional forums in 5 districts of the republic, including Lankaran,
Guba, Shaki, Ganja and Nakhchivan. More than 250 local NGOs
participated in these forums. Today, the regional forums concluded
with the all-republic forum.
In all discussions conducted with civil society institutions
across the country, the common position and unanimous opinion is
that in the last 20 years, the state of Azerbaijan, under the
leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, has made great progress on an
unprecedented scale in the country's history.
In the past period, Azerbaijan has gained high prestige, trust,
and respect in the international community. Every word of the
leader of Azerbaijan is accepted as a signature in the world.
It was under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and the
Supreme Commander-in-Chief that all our lands, which had been under
occupation for nearly 30 years, were liberated. The Azerbaijani
flag was raised in Shusha, Khankendi, and Khojaly. This is the
opening of a golden era in the history of the Azerbaijani
people.
For nearly 200 years, the "Armenian issue" was at the root of
all problems in the South Caucasus. This issue was resolved once
and for all with the policy of President Ilham Aliyev. The
intentions of Armenia and its patrons to create a second Armenian
state in the South Caucasus failed.
The civil society of Azerbaijan is proud of the Victorious
Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev.
Today, Azerbaijan is known in the world as an island of security
and a land of peace. Not-so-distant regions and geography are
covered by bloody events, incessant crises, and upheavals.
Azerbaijan is getting stronger day by day and is rapidly advancing
towards becoming a developed state.
The path of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham
Aliyev's determined, goal-oriented policy are at the foundation of
all the successes of Azerbaijan.
The general development in Azerbaijan also opens up new
opportunities for civil society. The created free and free
environment promotes the activities of NGOs and their initiatives.
Every year, hundreds of NGOs are allocated grants by various
government agencies. The State Support Agency for NGOs was
established for systematic state support in this field.
President Ilham Aliyev's calls and opinions on the activities of
NGOs strengthen public trust in Azerbaijani NGOs, and civil society
actively participates in decision-making processes. Public
participation has expanded significantly over the past 20 years.
Currently, about 4,000 NGOs take part in the public life of the
country.
Today, Azerbaijani NGOs stand out for their worthy contributions
to society in many fields and achieve success on an international
scale.
As the National NGO Forum of Azerbaijan, we declare that we
fully support the policy of President Ilham Aliyev, who brought
great historical victories to the country, and the continuation of
this policy is the common desire, wish, and position of each of us.
We are with you, Mr. President!
Since 2003, the people of Azerbaijan have entrusted their future
only to President Ilham Aliyev. Ilham Aliyev has gained great fame
worldwide as the victorious leader of the victorious nation.
The extraordinary presidential elections to be held on February
7, 2024, are different from all the elections so far. These
elections will be organised for the first time in the entire
sovereign territory of the republic. This is a great historical
event. The Azerbaijan National NGO Forum calls on the citizens of
Azerbaijan to become a part of this historical process and to
actively participate in the elections on voting day.
