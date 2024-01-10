Flying Dolly's Announces Initial Franchises In Mississippi, Lays Out Growth Plan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Five to Seven Company Units Planned in Next Five Years

- Jeff Robertson, Managing PartnerMANDEVILLE, LA, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A cutting-edge brand named for a one-eyed pug is entering the franchising world. Flying Dolly's, formerly Just Chillin, launched in 2023 and is focused on identifying owner-operators in the Southeast. Founded by Jeff and Corey Robertson, Flying Dolly's is a New Orleans-inspired snoball, handmade ice cream, and fresh-baked cookie concept gearing up for growth.“This is an affordable franchise concept that is very easy to execute and relies on high school and college students to staff,” said Nick Binnings, who joined the brand to help lead expansion.Binnings has been helping early-stage franchise brands expand for many years, including Another Broken Egg Café, which grew from 15 to 62 units before being acquired by a private equity firm in 2017.The goal is to open five to seven company units in the next five years. The first two franchises will open by March 2024 in Brandon and Flowood, Miss. New company units are being negotiated in New Orleans and Baton Rouge and are expected to open by mid-March.Flying Dolly's focuses on New Orleans-style snoballs, homemade ice cream featuring custom ice cream sandwiches and fresh-baked cookies. Flying Dolly's ice cream is made from premium ingredients for the richest flavor and smoothest texture to ensure“love at first lick.” Jeff and Corey Robertson, founders of the original Just Chillin concept nearly 12 years ago, knew a rebrand had to happen to reach optimal success through franchising.“My wife and I are asked all the time about franchising, so we figured now is the time,” managing partner Jeff Robertson said.“We assembled a great team and are excited to open Flying Dolly's locations for years to come.”Flying Dolly's is fun, family-focused and community-centric. The average cost to open a location is $150,000-$350,000 and the footprint is 1,000-2,000 square feet.Businessman Danny McKearan and the Mutter Family from Mandeville are involved as investors to help support franchise and company unit growth. For more information on Flying Dolly's franchises, visit flyingdollys .About Flying Dolly'sEstablished in 2023, Flying Dolly's is inspired by a beloved, one-eyed pug named Dolly famous for climbing into an open suitcase whenever her family packed for a trip. Flying Dolly's is for those always up for fun and, yeah, a treat. Dogs are pure joy and so is Flying Dolly's. Today Dolly goes all around the world, bringing home flavors inspired by her travels. Flying Dolly's takes a palate to a place it's never been before. And the owners and staffwelcome guests the way a dog welcomes its owner -- only, with Flying Dolly's ice cream, the customers will be doing the licking!

