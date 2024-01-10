Loris.Ai Wins 2024 BIG Innovation Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Loris Wins 2024 BIG Innovation Award

Conversational intelligence company recognized for innovative approach to customer experience

- Etie Hertz, CEO LorisNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Loris announced it has been named a winner in the 2024 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.Loris unlocks a world of insight for CX leaders, using an AI-powered conversational intelligence platform to extract value from every customer interaction. The combination of real-time analytics and a library of proven AI models detect emerging issues before they impact the brand and expose gaps in the customer journey that reduce satisfaction and increase costs.Loris covers the complete customer experience lifecycle, giving organizations everything they need to understand customer issues, monitor agent performance, and take action to continuously improve. Loris turns customer conversations into each company's most valuable resource.“Innovation is driving our society,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group.“We are thrilled to be honoring Loris as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many.”“It's an honor to have been selected for this award among the large field of great companies. We believe there is tremendous opportunity in the customer experience space for innovation and to utilize AI as a business accelerator – rather than a replacement for human agents. The organizations who see the combined power of human intelligence and artificial intelligence will be the ones who see the greatest success,” stated Etie Hertz, CEO of Loris.Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.About LorisLoris enables organizations to transform customer interactions into opportunities for insight, optimization, and growth. The Loris conversational intelligence platform automates time-consuming customer service and conversation review processes without compromising accuracy, using deep customer experience domain expertise and a library of AI models trained on millions of real customer service conversations. Start your journey to greater customer insight at loris .About Business Intelligence GroupThe Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.Media ContactsMaria JimenezChief Nominations OfficerBusiness Intelligence Group...+1 (909) 529-2737

