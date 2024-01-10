Neology's Transportation Operations & Management Solutions (TOMS) Group Awarded CFX In-Lane Collections Contract Renewal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TOMS TO CONTINUE PROVIDING SERVICES FOR CENTRAL FLORIDA EXPRESSWAY AUTHORITY'S (CFX) TOLL FACILITIES OPERATIONS AND MANAGEMENT SERVICES CONTRACT

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Neology, Inc. , a global electronic toll collections system and operations provider that is partnering with customers to [re]imagine mobility, today announced that it was awarded a fourth one-year contract extension for Central Florida Expressway Authority's (CFX) Toll Facilities Operations and Management Services contract. This is a 125-mile system spanning 865 lane miles across eight named expressways. Services provided include in-lane E-PASS transponder sales and reload of active E-PASS accounts, cash collection, toll plaza security, and auditing.“This renewal is a reflection of the good work our toll service attendants provide to CFX's road users,” said Jason Hickey, Neology TOMS CFX Program Manager.“We understand the scope of work necessary to provide outstanding customer service on a 24/7 basis, to CFX and the global travelers who drive on these roads.”“The TOMS team has been providing uninterrupted services to CFX for more than two decades,” said Bradley H. Feldmann, Neology's Chairman and CEO.“We have partnered with CFX to innovate on processes and technology – including in-lane reloading of E-PASS devices – making it even easier for road-users to travel CFX lanes. We will continue working together to deliver a great road-user experience.”About Central Florida Expressway Authority:The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) is an independent agency of the State of Florida that operates and maintains a regional network of expressways for 3.3 million residents of Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties and more than 75 million annual visitors to Central Florida. CFX's 125-centerline mile, user-funded system which includes 73 interchanges, 14 mainline toll plazas, 5 mainline gantries, 76 ramp toll plazas and 343 bridges. On average, more than 1.3 million toll transactions are recorded daily, over 95 percent of them electronically. CFX operates E-PASS, the first electronic toll collection system in Florida, with more than one million E-PASS accounts. For more information, visit CFXway .

