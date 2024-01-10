Kokomo24/7® Partners With Arctic Security To Further Cybersecurity Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Arctic Security's“Arctic Hub” collects and highlights all cybersecurity risks in one place

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- During a time of increased cyberattacks, Kokomo24/7® announced today that it will partner with Arctic Security, a company with proven expertise in cybersecurity and risk prevention.Kokomo24/7® is a leading health and safety software platform that provides agile, cloud-based solutions which organizations use to mitigate risks. Kokomo has always prioritized the security of its platform and its clients' data. This partnership with Arctic Security furthers that promise, reinforcing Kokomo's longstanding commitment to improving how schools and businesses manage safety and security.Arctic Security uses powerful tools to aggregate and analyze a company's cybersecurity data, warning users of potential threats and weak points. Arctic Security's“Arctic Hub” dashboard houses real-time data, allowing users to spot cybersecurity risks before it's too late. Users have the capability to leverage a diverse array of actionable items, along with receiving personalized cyberattack information. The system provides alerts and clear instructions, guiding users on effective measures to mitigate specific cyber risks.Through collaborative efforts with industry partners to enhance cybersecurity, Kokomo24/7® remains committed to ensuring its software platform is a leader in risk management solutions. This proactive approach aims to enhance the cybersecurity tools available to Kokomo's current clients and to schools and businesses around the country.More information about Kokomo24/7® can be found at .About Kokomo24/7®: Kokomo24/7® is a leader in compliance and risk management solutions for all things health and safety and was founded in 2018. Our mission is to deliver highly effective, easy-to-use, and trusted compliance and safety solutions that bridge the gap between public safety and technology. We proudly serve schools, workplaces, and communities, by helping implement their health, safety, and wellness initiatives.

