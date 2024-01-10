Pressurized Disinfectant Device Helps Sanitize Rooms With Minimal Effort

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Susan P. of Mount Olive, NC is the creator of the Fogger Disinfectant, a sanitizing tool capable of disinfecting an entire room. The metal cylinder is pressurized, can feature a timer and sensor for automatic distribution, and includes a push activated nozzle designed to release a fog of anti-bacterial material on all surfaces. The anti-bacterial spray released from the pressure-activated nozzle eliminates up to 99.9% of germs, bacteria, and viruses in an approximately 700-sq-ft. area. The disinfecting solution/material is optimized to exhibit relatively fast drying characteristics, thereby providing dry surfaces within a relatively short time following the activation of the device and allowing the room to be quickly returned to productive use. Consumers can keep their homes, offices, classrooms, bathrooms, and numerous other indoor areas sanitary without constant cleaning.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately two million people become sick each year due to infections caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria, and at least 23,000 people die as a direct result of those infections. The market for products that release disinfectant into a room has seen increased attention in response to these numbers and especially to the COVID-19 pandemic. Products like the Fogger Disinfectant are designed to provide an additional layer of cleanliness and hygiene in various settings, such as homes, offices, healthcare facilities, and public spaces. The versatility of these products makes them appealing for a wide range of customers.Susan filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Fogger Disinfectant product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Fogger Disinfectant can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...