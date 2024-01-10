Beatles On The Beach Returns To Delray Beach For 'Sun, Fun, Love And Music' At Old School Square January 26-28, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Festival to Feature Full Weekend of Beatles-Inspired Music, Including Headliners Cheap Trick, The Fab Faux, & More

- Daniel Hartwell of United We Rock, ProducerDELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is excited to announce the much-awaited Beatles on the Beach Festival is set to return to Delray Beach this January featuring headliner and Rock n Roll Hall of Fame inductees CHEAP TRICK, among others. The festival, commemorating the 60th Anniversary of The Beatles' arrival in America, will run from Friday, January 26 to Sunday, January 28, 2024, at The Amphitheatre at Old School Square (51 N Swinton Ave) in Delray Beach.As the ultimate celebration of the iconic British rock band, the festival promises an unforgettable experience for all music enthusiasts, with Beatles-inspired bands including the #1 Beatles Tribute Band, The Fab Faux – featuring Will Lee of the Late Show with David Letterman Band and Jimmy Vivino of The Tonight Show Band with Conan O'Brien – and many more. The City of Delray Beach will be transformed into a vibrant haven for Beatles fans, offering a wide range of exciting events including live performances, tribute acts, BeatleCon, Beatles Art Exhibition, Beatles Bar Crawl, interactive exhibits, special screening of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band at the Delray Beach Library, VIP Party at THRōW Social and panel discussions with notable experts from the music industry.WHEN: Friday, January 26, 2024 at 6 p.m. to Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 10 p.m. For a full schedule and lineup of the weekend, please click here: lineup-2024/ .WHERE: The Amphitheatre at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444, and various other venues in downtown Delray Beach. Parking available in Old School Square garage.WHO: Performers will include Cheap Trick, The Fab Faux, Greg Bissonette, The Weeklings, Kiss Alive, Rock and Roll Fantasy, She's Leaving Home, Ticket To Ryde performed by Mike Kozak, Paul Davie, Forever Eric, Miss Dympsey's Class, Melody Road, Jerry Leeman, Tony Oldland, and a Young Musicians Showcase.COST: General Admission single day tickets start at $39.50 and $65 for two days with several other VIP packages and passes also available. All tickets can be purchased here. Food and beverage vendors will be on site. No outside alcohol is allowed in the venue. Tickets include food and beverage discounts at participating merchants.QUOTE: Daniel Hartwell of United We Rock, Producer of Beatles on the Beach:“We are excited to show off our beautiful Delray Beach to the thousands of Beatles and classic rock fans that make the yearly trip to our festival! Let's all enjoy some Sun, Fun, Love and Music!”For more information about the festival, performers, and schedule, visitFor a full list of Downtown Delray Beach events, please visit: .Follow updates on social media @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquareAbout Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at or by calling 561-243-1077.About Old School SquareOld School Square is the heart of Downtown Delray Beach, located at the corner of Atlantic and Swinton Avenues. The beloved campus was built in the early 1900's as Delray Elementary and Delray High School. Those restored early 20th-century school buildings have now been re-adapted as the Cornell Art Museum, Crest Theatre and Fieldhouse (Vintage Gym). The campus also includes the Pavilion in the center grounds, which is an outdoor entertainment stage with a grass seating area, as well as the Old School Square Park just to the east. A City of Delray Beach parking garage is located adjacent to the park. The Old School Square campus is one of the largest cultural venues within the city of Delray Beach where there are showcases of fine art exhibits, large concerts, and theater performances along with an historic venue to hold private events such as weddings and special celebrations. Learn more at .

