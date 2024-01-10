Elite Foot & Ankle Clinches 2023 Best Of Georgia Award, Recognized For Podiatric Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CANTON, GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elite Foot & Ankle, led by Dr. Dwayne A. Lay, DPM, is a podiatric clinic. It has been recognized with the 2023 Best of Georgia Award for its commitment to high-quality podiatric care and community well-being.



Dr. Lay founded Elite Foot & Ankle, reflecting his commitment to podiatry and continuous learning. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Lincoln University and was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. He earned his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine in Miami Shores, Florida.



Dr. Lay completed his residency at the Veterans Affairs Health Care System in East Orange, New Jersey, specializing in reconstructive foot and ankle surgery, sports medicine, and wound care. He has experience working with NBA, WNBA, and collegiate athletes, enhancing his reputation in the field.



The clinic offers a wide range of podiatric services for various foot and ankle conditions, including sports medicine treatments, laser therapy, and lapiplasty procedures. It also provides custom and medical-grade prefabricated orthotics, along with reconstructive forefoot and rearfoot surgeries to treat conditions like plantar fasciitis, bunions, ingrown toenails, heel pain, fungal nails, and arthritis.



Elite Foot & Ankle also addresses acute injuries, foot and ankle pain, corns, warts, and Morton's neuroma, as well as offering pediatric foot care and a dedicated wound care program. Dr. Lay's approach to care has garnered positive responses from patients.



Regarding the 2023 Best of Georgia Award, Dr. Lay expressed gratitude and reaffirmed their mission to provide excellent patient care. The award symbolizes their commitment to positively impacting patients' lives. Elite Foot & Ankle continues to uphold its motto:“Keeping you moving!”



Location: 10515 Bells Ferry Rd - Suite 200

Canton, GA 30114

Elite Foot & Ankle

+1 770-765-5828

