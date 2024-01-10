High European Standards For Fruits And Vegetables With The European Project Fresh Up Your Life

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UAE, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fresh Up Your Life - Top-Quality European Fruit & Veg is a project funded by the European Union and CSO Italy, aimed at showcasing the finest examples of fresh and processed European fruits and vegetables within United Arab Emirates and USA.Particular focus lies on the offerings from Italy, a realm of beauty and radiant sunlight.Founded in Italy in 1998, CSO Italy operates as a non-profit cooperative. The mission centers around enhancing the cultivation and distribution of fruits and vegetables within Italy, the European Union, and across the globe. CSO Italy serves as the unified voice for numerous exceptional fruit and vegetable producers and associations.An exquisite selections of premium fruits and vegetables to satisfy even the most refined palate, the focus is always on maintaining the high European standards required for production in compliance with European regulations. From the inception of the project, CSO Italy has placed special emphasis on the "Farm-to-Fork” Strategy, CSO Italy has always adhered to the principles of sustainable development, which involves respecting the natural environment, as well as promoting economic and social development. It also encourages more consumers and practitioners to join the cause and contribute to the well-being of the planet, as it is crucial for the future.The foundations of Fresh Up Your Life and CSO Italy approach are..Food Safety: All products from CSO Italy strictly adhere to EU standards, ensuring safe and high-quality fruits and vegetables for consumers..Freshness Guarantee: In Arabic culinary culture, freshness is of utmost importance. CSO Italy carefully selects European fruits and vegetables to ensure that every product delivered to your hands is fresh..International Certifications: CSO Italy holds various international certifications, including Global GAP, ensuring that our products meet international standards for food safety, traceability, and good agricultural practices..Leadership Position: Both in terms of quality and quantity, CSO Italy products hold a leading position in their respective fields. Our fruits and canned tomato products are popular worldwide. We are committed to providing consumers with high-quality products that are both excellent in quality and affordable in price..Innovation Capability: CSO Italy invests full enthusiasm in the development of new fruit and vegetable varieties to continuously meet consumers' ever-evolving demands.Fresh Up Your Life, enriching the dining table!

