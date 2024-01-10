Blue Fusion's New Release To Revolutionize Data Virtualization And Analytics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Powerful New Version to Challenge Older Technologies for Analytics Marketshare.

- Rick Sterrett, CEO of Blue FusionFAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Fusion Technologies is gearing up to unveil the most powerful release of its patented technology, set to challenge established analytics tools. Scheduled for release on January 12, this new version of Blue Fusion is poised to make significant waves in the analytics market.This latest release features a new Blue Fusion interface and its dominant data connector marketplace while introducing an extensive suite of cutting-edge analytical and visualization capabilities. The product allows the government, public sector, and commercial entities to virtualize their data. Further leveraging Blue Fusion, users can architect the end-to-end integration of multiple data sources and cloud environments while leaving their data at rest. Analysts can then quickly and simultaneously search and query across these disparate data sources, accessing all connected data in real time. These unique abilities of Blue Fusion come without the limitations, costs, and inefficiencies of Extract, Transform, and Load (ETL) processes in older technologies like i2 Analyst's Notebook .“Blue Fusion is revolutionizing data connectivity and analysis," said Rick Sterrett, the new Blue Fusion CEO.“Blue Fusion allows analysts to access data in disparate data systems without writing code and while leaving that data at rest. This empowers organizations, giving them actual ownership and control of their data at an affordable cost, simplifying their IT infrastructure, and saving valuable resources and time."Blue Fusion is an enterprise-wide solution and can be installed on-premise or in cloud, hybrid cloud, and multi-cloud environments. The product leverages AI technologies, holds an Authority to Operate, and has undergone testing by the Department of Defense. With the largest connector marketplace for DoD and LEA datasets, including Sayari and Chainalysis, Blue Fusion stands at the forefront of data connectivity and analytics solutions. The product is available directly from its distributors, including its government channel provided by Carahsoft and Ingram Micro, its cloud platform channel. Please get in touch with us at ... for more information.About Blue FusionBlue Fusion's patented technology automates data normalization for disparate data sources and sensor technologies, catering to Artificial Intelligence and Analytics. This award-winning solution ensures rapid connectivity to various databases, enabling federated "no code" queries and access to data on demand. With its agnostic data approach, Blue Fusion saves both time and money, offering seamless access to all your data, all the time. Learn more at .

