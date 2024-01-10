Two New Spps To Be Built In Azerbaijan By End Of 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on social
network X that two new SPPs will be built in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
"By the end of 2024, the construction of two new solar power
plants (SPP) with a total capacity of 760 MW will begin in
Azerbaijan, and from 2025 on, work on a wind farm with a capacity
of 240 MW will start," he said
It is noted that such an agreement was reached following the
visit of the UAE President to Baku and the signing of a package of
agreements on the development of green energy projects.
"As a manifestation of our solidarity for the sake of the Green
World, we have agreed with the UAE to further strengthen our
partnership. By the end of the year, we plan to start construction
of two SPPs with a total capacity of 760 MW and one wind farm with
240 megawatts next year," Parviz Shahbazov said on social
media.
