Two New Spps To Be Built In Azerbaijan By End Of 2024

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on social network X that two new SPPs will be built in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"By the end of 2024, the construction of two new solar power plants (SPP) with a total capacity of 760 MW will begin in Azerbaijan, and from 2025 on, work on a wind farm with a capacity of 240 MW will start," he said

It is noted that such an agreement was reached following the visit of the UAE President to Baku and the signing of a package of agreements on the development of green energy projects.

"As a manifestation of our solidarity for the sake of the Green World, we have agreed with the UAE to further strengthen our partnership. By the end of the year, we plan to start construction of two SPPs with a total capacity of 760 MW and one wind farm with 240 megawatts next year," Parviz Shahbazov said on social media.