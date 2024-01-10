Icreon Announces The Acquisition Of Changecx, A Leading Omnichannel Commerce Solutions Consultancy

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Icreon and ChangeCX join forces to create a powerful content, commerce, and cloud solutions company designed to meet the changing needs of digital businesses

NEW CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Icreon® , a leading customer experience transformation company, announced today that it has acquired ChangeCX, a full-service omnichannel consultancy specializing in digital commerce solutions.

Icreon Announces the Acquisition of a Leading Commerce Solutions Consultancy

Icreon®, a leading customer experience transformation company, announced today that it has acquired ChangeCX, a full-service omnichannel consultancy specializing in digital commerce solutions.

Icreon, headquartered in New York with offices in London and New Delhi, specializes in serving Fortune 500 clients including industry leaders like Johnson Controls, Acrisure, Jets, and the Major League Baseball Players Association. ChangeCX, headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices in New Delhi and Coimbatore, India, is a rapidly growing digital commerce consultancy that serves well-known brands such as Live Nation, Mason Companies, and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. ChangeCX has expertise across several industry verticals, including manufacturing, retail and consumer goods.

The acquisition represents a significant expansion of Icreon's service offerings, enhancing its commerce expertise with composable commerce solutions across platforms like commercetools, NewStore, Salesforce, and other digital commerce platform providers.

"The coming together of Icreon and ChangeCX underscores our commitment to delivering modern and comprehensive digital customer experiences that drive true business impact," said Himanshu Sareen, Icreon's Founder and CEO. "By combining Icreon's deep expertise in digital customer experience solutions with ChangeCX's omnichannel commerce expertise, the combined company will be uniquely positioned to deliver the future of commerce and content experiences across key industries."

ChangeCX's well-established partnership with composable commerce platforms such as commercetools and NewStore, with robust capabilities in B2C and B2B eCommerce, Point-of-Sale experience, and omnichannel inventory management, are well aligned with Icreon's digital transformation, customer experience, and technology engineering offerings. Through this acquisition, Icreon and ChangeCX further position themselves to cater to the diverse digital business needs of Fortune 500 clients throughout the stages of innovation, transformation, and performance.

"We're thrilled to become part of Icreon, known for delivering unparalleled digital-first experiences that have delivered business impact for many of the world's foremost brands," said Aman Bedi, CEO and Founder of ChangeCX. "Together we can better help our clients optimize business value across the customer journey with comprehensive insights, cutting-edge solutions, and speed to business results."

The combination of these two high-growth companies, Icreon and ChangeCX creates a dynamic content, commerce, and cloud services and solutions company designed to meet the digital business needs of Fortune 500 and emerging growth companies.

G2 Capital Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to Icreon. BNP Paribas acted as the financial advisor to ChangeCX. For more information on ChangeCX, visit . For more information on Icreon, visit .

###

ABOUT ICREON:

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York City, Icreon's global capabilities expand across North America, Europe, and Asia. With hundreds of digital experience and technology experts, Icreon is a leading digital transformation agency providing organizations with digital strategy consulting, design, and engineering services at scale. Fortune 500 companies, growing brands, and non-profits partner with Icreon to enable their next phase of growth through digital. Learn more at icreon .

ABOUT CHANGECX:

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, ChangeCX is a global, full-service omnichannel commerce consultancy. Its well-established partnership with composable commerce platforms, such as commercetools and NewStore, together with robust capabilities in B2C and B2B eCommerce, point-of-sale experiences, and omnichannel inventory management, provides innovative digital commerce solutions for retailers, consumer goods, brand manufacturers and more.

Contact Information

Benjamin Powell

VP of Marketing

[email protected]

(706) 714-7006

SOURCE: Icreon

View the original press release on newswire.