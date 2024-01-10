Acclaimed American Poet Richard Siken Joins The Editorial Team Of Jackleg Press

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Richard Siken joins JackLeg Press as a new Editorial Advisor, joining a robust group of writers, including Beth Alvarado, Laura Van Den Berg, Katharine Coles, Reginald Gibbons, Ray Gonzalez, Juan Felipe Herrera, Patricia Spears Jones, Ruben Quesada, and Dan Tobin.

Richard Siken Joins JackLeg as a New Editorial Advisor

In his role, Siken will review submissions and help with cover design, among other things. Siken brings over 30 years of literary and artistic experience. Of his writing, Victoria Chang said, "Siken writes about love, desire, violence, and eroticism with a cinematic brilliance and urgency that makes this one of the best books of contemporary poetry." (Huffington Post) Richard will work alongside Editorial Director Jennifer Harris and Poetry Editor Simone Muench .

JackLeg employs an environmentally sustainable publishing model and a rigorous editorial process to bring the best new and familiar voices into the literary world. At JackLeg, editors stress authenticity, collaboration, and bold thinking. JackLeg Press is writer-centric and believes in a collaborative partnership with our writers. No contributions or revenue support its staff; it is 100% volunteer-driven. All book earnings are reinvested into the press to support the development of our titles.

Richard Siken (Poetry Foundation) is a poet, painter, filmmaker, and the founder and former editor at Spork Press. In her profile of Siken, Nell Casey wrote, "He effectively juxtaposes holy wishes with mundane images - making them both seem beautiful by some strange lyrical alchemy." His poems unwind on the page effortlessly, barely pausing for breath; the speaker's voice wracked with sexual obsession. His book Crush won the 2004 Yale Series of Younger Poets prize, selected by Louise Glück . It was also a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award, the Lambda Literary Award, and the Thom Gunn Award. His most recent book is War of the Foxes (Copper Canyon Press, 2015). Siken is a recipient of a Pushcart Prize, two Arizona Commission on the Arts grants, and a fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts. He lives in Tucson, Arizona.

#RichardSiken | JLP Author ARCS & Tear Sheets | Retail: Ingram Content Group | Libraries : Libraries (ingramcontent)

Contact Information:

Jennifer Harris

Publisher and Editorial Director

[email protected]

202-910-7440

SOURCE: JackLeg Press

View the original press release on newswire.