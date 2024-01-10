Gold House & CAPE Launch 2024 Gold List To Celebrate Top Asian Pacific Film Achievements And Guide Voters As Awards Season Accelerates

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Gold House and CAPE (Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment) debuted the fourth annual Gold List to guide voters during the awards race by honoring the most outstanding work in film by Asian Pacific creatives in the past year. Notable winners this year include Past Lives (including Celine Song and Greta Lee), May December's Charles Melton, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Olivia Rodrigo, The Boy and the Heron, and a historic number of Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander honorees.

2024 Gold List Honorees

Last year erased any doubt that films by and starring Asian Pacific creatives could achieve the pinnacles of commercial and critical success. According to Gold House's research, 22% of films grossing over $100 million at the post-pandemic domestic box office featured an Asian Pacific director, screenwriter, or lead acto . 2023 Gold List winner Everything Everything All At Once broke records during the 2023 awards season and became the most-awarded film of all time , and 2023 Gold List winners Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and "Naatu Naatu" thrilled with historic Academy Awards wins.

This year, the highly acclaimed Past Lives leads the Gold List with wins for Best Picture, Best Director ( Celine Song ), Best Performance in a Leading Role ( Greta Lee ), and Original Screenplay ( Celine Song ), and an honorable mention for actor Teo Yoo. Charles Melton , who has also received numerous accolades for his powerful performance in May December, earned Best Performance in a Supporting Role.

"It is incredible to witness the tremendous work our community continues to bring to the global stage. Let us continue to empower and uplift one another through new portrayals and experiences across artistic mediums," says Melton.

This year's Gold List also features a record number of Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander honorees. Lindsay Watson won Breakout Performance for her moving role in The Wind & the Reckoning. As well, Taika Waititi, Keanu Reeves, and Stan Walker received honorable mentions for Best Original Screenplay (Next Goal Wins), Best Performance in a Leading Role (John Wick: Chapter 4), and Best Original Song ("I AM" from Origin).

Other winners include both luminaries and young stars. The Boy and The Heron, widely thought to be master filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki's final film, won Best Animated Feature as well as an honorable mention for Best Original Screenplay, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, written by Dave Callaham, Phil Lord, and Christopher Miller, earned Best Adapted Screenplay. Olivia Rodrigo received Best Original Song for "Can't Catch Me Now" from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, and Polite Society was voted Breakout Independent Film.

In the non-fiction categories, To Kill A Tiger received Best Documentary and Between Earth and Sky received Best Documentary Short. WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko and Yellow round out the Gold List with their wins for Best Animated Short and Best Live Action Short, respectively.

"The Gold List was created to ensure awards seasons and mainstream society are up to date on the most worthy creative work - particularly work from communities that have been historically overlooked or excluded," says Jeremy Tran, Executive Director and COO of Gold House. "Every visible success leads to numerous unseen doors that are opened for new creative development, production, and distribution opportunities for these communities."

"In the aftermath of a particularly tumultuous year, including hard-fought gains on the labor front, we are excited to uplift these outstanding titles and talents for awards consideration," said Michelle K. Sugihara, Executive Director of CAPE. "These incredible projects deepen the pool of nuanced storytelling and reflect the vibrant multitudes of our communities."

Amplifying Asian Pacific talent during the awards race serves as an extension of the critical cultural consultation and research, next-generation talent fellowships, and groundbreaking #GoldOpen movement from the two organizations.

The Gold List spans 14 categories, voted on by prominent leaders from the Gold Open Advisory Council, Gold House Members, CAPE Board Members and Advisors, and entertainment industry heavyweights.

For more information about the Gold List, visit thegoldlist .

