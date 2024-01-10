Clearwater Medical Group Joins Forces With The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program, Supporting 40 Angels This Holiday Season

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Clearwater Medical Group is proud to announce its collaboration with the Salvation Army for the Angel Tree Program, which brought holiday joy to 40 children in need. This partnership marked the commencement of Clearwater Medical Group 's commitment to making a difference in the lives of local children during the 2023 festive season.



The Angel Tree Program, a cherished tradition led by the Salvation Army, provides an avenue for communities to support underprivileged children and seniors by fulfilling their holiday wishes. Clearwater Medical Group 's decision to host these Angels underscores its dedication to serving the community and fostering a spirit of compassion and generosity.

Through the participation of its staff, patients, and community partners, Clearwater Medical Group 's dedication made this holiday season brighter for these Angels.

The collaboration between Clearwater Medical Group and the Salvation Army exemplifies their shared commitment to uplifting the community and making a meaningful impact on the lives of local children and families.

For more information on Clearwater Medical Group 's involvement in the Angel Tree Program or to discover more about their community engagement initiatives, please visit our website or contact us at 727-405-1495.

About Clearwater Medical Group:

Clearwater Medical Group is a dedicated healthcare provider committed to delivering exceptional medical services and promoting well-being within the Clearwater community. With a focus on patient-centric care, the organization offers a wide array of healthcare services, emphasizing compassion, expertise, and innovation.

