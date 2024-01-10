AMC Health Strengthens Advisory Board With Appointment Of Accomplished Business Leader And Payer/Provider Expert Ken Provencher

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Provencher brings a broad set of business management, health policy, leadership and experience to AMC Health.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / AMC Health, a leader in end-to-end virtual care solutions, announced today the appointment of recognized business leader and payer/provider expert Ken Provencher to its advisory board. Provencher brings a broad set of business management, health policy, leadership, and experience to AMC Health.

Ken Provencher

Ken Provencher joins AMC Health's Advisory Board

"Ken's deep knowledge of healthcare and business acumen are valuable as AMC Health is redefining remote patient monitoring and virtual care," said AMC Health's CEO, Nesim Bildirici. "We will greatly benefit from the guidance and expertise of acclaimed healthcare executives such as Ken who will partner with us not only today but also as we strategically plan for the future."

Provencher is currently serving in a variety of advisory, coaching, mentorship, and consulting roles. Recently retired from PacificSource Health Plans after 28 years with the company, including 22 years as President and Chief Executive Officer, he was just the fifth CEO in the company's 90-year history. Throughout his tenure, the company expanded into three states, grew from a commercial-only plan to one serving Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial members, completed six acquisitions, entered into a unique joint venture with Legacy Health, and grew from 100,000 to 600,000 members, $175M to $3 in revenue and $30M to $540M in net worth.

Before becoming CEO, Ken served as Vice President of Operations and Director of Provider Contracting at PacificSource. His 40 years of experience in the industry included roles with VHA Upstate New York, United Health Services, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina.

"Healthcare in the U.S. is complex. AMC Health is among the organizations with the vision to create solutions that will allow for care to be better integrated, simplified, and delivered," said Provencher. "I look forward to helping AMC Health with achieving their vision to do just that."

AMC Health's end-to-end virtual care solution delivers a seamless experience that empowers members and has consistently helped healthcare organizations across the country to improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, and increase access to care. Its innovative, enterprise-wide RPM system combines remote monitoring technology, health education to improve health literacy and promote self-management, and evidence-based management protocols.

About AMC Health

At AMC Health, we practice advanced virtual caregiving. Using a whole-person care approach, we go beyond simply monitoring patients to enhancing all aspects of their care, including medical health, mental health, health literacy, and health equity.

AMC Health has been providing virtual care and RPM solutions for over two decades. The company serves patients in all 50 U.S. states and helps a wide range of organizations, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. For more information, visit .

