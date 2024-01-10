St. Pete Medical Group Joins Angel Tree Initiative, Brightening The Holidays For 40 Children And Seniors

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) St. Pete Medical Group proudly announces its participation in this year's Angel Tree initiative, spreading joy and cheer by supporting 40 Angels during the holiday season.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / St. Pete Medical Group proudly announces its participation in this year's Angel Tree initiative, spreading joy and cheer by supporting 40 Angels during the holiday season. The initiative, in partnership with the Salvation Army, aims to provide gifts and necessities to children and seniors in need, fostering hope and happiness during this festive time.

New Patient Graduation From St. Pete Medical Group Treatment Program

St. Pete Medical Group Patient Success from Treatment Program.

The Angel Tree initiative aligns with St. Pete Medical Group 's commitment to community welfare and exemplifies the organization's dedication to uplifting the spirits of those in need. Over 2,000 applications were received by the Salvation Army for this year's Angel Tree Program. By embracing the opportunity to take on 40 Angels, the team at St. Pete Medical Group is demonstrating its heartfelt commitment to making a meaningful difference in the local community.

Alex Calhoun, Office Manager of St. Pete Medical Group stated, "As an organization deeply rooted in compassion and care, it is our privilege to support initiatives that bring joy and hope to those who need it most." Through the generosity of St. Pete Medical Grou 's staff, patients, and community partners, the wishes of these Angels came true this Christmas.

For more information on St. Pete Medical Group 's participation in the Angel Tree initiative or to learn about their commitment to community involvement, please contact 727-354-8744.

About St. Pete Medical Group:

St. Pete Medical Group is a leading healthcare provider dedicated to delivering exceptional medical care and fostering wellness within the St. Pete community. Committed to patient-centered care, the organization provides a comprehensive range of healthcare services, prioritizing compassion, expertise, and innovation.

