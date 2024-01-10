BSN Unveils Innovative RFID Solutions Addressing Retail Challenges At NRF Retail's Big Show

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) BSN is set to debut three groundbreaking RFID applications at the NRF Retail's Big Show

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Happening from January 14th to 16th at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York.

RFID iTheft

iTheft Retail Security Gates

Tackling the escalating concern of retail shrinkage, BSN introduces the iTheft RFID Loss Prevention solution. This innovative system combines doorway alarms with visual records of stolen items and potential offenders, aiming to elevate store security significantly.

In response to the rising threat of counterfeit products, BSN presents the RFID Bulk Authentication solution, leveraging advanced Impinj chips. Enabling bulk scanning of pallets and cases, this innovation automatically authenticates items, flagging any counterfeit products seamlessly.

Moreover, attendees can experience the live demonstration of Check iT, BSN's 'self-checkout' solution for apparel items. This user-friendly application simplifies the checkout process by allowing customers to scan their items effortlessly.

Alberto Lanzas, BSN's Global EVP of Sales, and Operations expressed enthusiasm about the innovations: "At BSN, we continuously strive to integrate enhanced benefits into our RFID tags and labels. Our new solutions, iTheft and Bulk Authentication, directly address security and counterfeit challenges faced by retailers and pharmaceutical companies."

Visit BSN at Booth #4166 to explore these innovations and their complete range of sustainable Labels and Trim products.

For more information, contact [email protected] or call +1 303 551 5312. Visit for details.

