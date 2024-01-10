(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2024) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

Scheduled this week starting on 8 th January 2024.

LBank Weekly Listing Report, 8th January 2024

Project: BABYGROK

Listing date: 8th January

Key words: MEME/DEFI/AI/NFT, BEP20

Official Website:

About: Baby Grok (BABYGROK), a memecoin launched in a bullish market, has rapidly gained global attention for its community-focused and innovative approach, striving to create a secure ecosystem and standing out in the competitive memecoin space as it embarks on an exhilarating journey of growth and community development.

Project: DNY

Listing date: 8th January

Key words: Public Chain, Initial Listing, Mainnet

Official Website:

About: DNY (Dynasty Coin) is a blockchain ecosystem designed to unite kingdoms globally, offering them the chance to harness blockchain technology for enhanced efficiency, transparency, and financial inclusion.

Project: FROMCO

Listing date: 9th January

Key words: Metaverse, Initial Listing, KLAY

Official Website:

About: FROMCO (FROMCO) is a virtual currency designed for the 'FROM' metaverse platform, aiming to facilitate economic and social interactions within a reality-based virtual environment that bridges the real and digital worlds.

Project: ISLM

Listing date: 9th January

Key words: Others, Mainnet

Official Website:

About: ISLM (Islamic Coin) is the native currency of HAQQ, an ethics-first L1 blockchain, uniting sustainability-focused developers and Muslim innovators in sustainable finance, with 10% of each issuance dedicated to the Evergreen DAO, a non-profit endowment, for lasting impact in the Muslim community.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 1 st January 2024 to 7 th January 2024







Weekly Listing Summary January 1 - January 7

Name: 1IOSK

Weekly gain: 478%

Official Website: #/home

Trade here:

Name: BORK

Weekly gain: 76%

Official Website:

Trade here:

Name: LFG

Official Website:

Trade here:

Name: AI

Weekly gain: 114%

Official Website:

Trade here:

Name: MSP

Weekly gain: 1080%

Official Website:

Trade here:

Name: OOFP

Weekly gain: 57%

Official Website:

Trade here:

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

