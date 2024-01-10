(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp)
Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2024) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 8 th January 2024.
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 8th January 2024
Project: BABYGROK
Listing date: 8th January
Key words: MEME/DEFI/AI/NFT, BEP20
About: Baby Grok (BABYGROK), a memecoin launched in a bullish market, has rapidly gained global attention for its community-focused and innovative approach, striving to create a secure ecosystem and standing out in the competitive memecoin space as it embarks on an exhilarating journey of growth and community development.
Project: DNY
Listing date: 8th January
Key words: Public Chain, Initial Listing, Mainnet
About: DNY (Dynasty Coin) is a blockchain ecosystem designed to unite kingdoms globally, offering them the chance to harness blockchain technology for enhanced efficiency, transparency, and financial inclusion.
Project: FROMCO
Listing date: 9th January
Key words: Metaverse, Initial Listing, KLAY
About: FROMCO (FROMCO) is a virtual currency designed for the 'FROM' metaverse platform, aiming to facilitate economic and social interactions within a reality-based virtual environment that bridges the real and digital worlds.
Project: ISLM
Listing date: 9th January
Key words: Others, Mainnet
About: ISLM (Islamic Coin) is the native currency of HAQQ, an ethics-first L1 blockchain, uniting sustainability-focused developers and Muslim innovators in sustainable finance, with 10% of each issuance dedicated to the Evergreen DAO, a non-profit endowment, for lasting impact in the Muslim community.
Summary of Last Week's Listings - 1 st January 2024 to 7 th January 2024
Weekly Listing Summary January 1 - January 7
Name: 1IOSK
Weekly gain: 478%
Trade here:
Name: BORK
Weekly gain: 76%
Trade here:
Name: LFG
Trade here:
Name: AI
Weekly gain: 114%
Trade here:
Name: MSP
Weekly gain: 1080%
Trade here:
Name: OOFP
Weekly gain: 57%
Trade here:
