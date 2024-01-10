In National Advertising Division Fast-Track SWIFT Case, Laifen Voluntarily Discontinues“Fastest” Claims For Swift Hair Dryers

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) New York, NY – January 10, 2024 – The BBB National Programs National Advertising Division has closed a Fast-Track SWIFT challenge initiated by Dyson, Inc. regarding advertising by Shuye Technology Ltd. d/b/a Laifen.

Fast-Track SWIFT is an expedited process designed for single-issue advertising cases brought to the National Advertising Division (NAD).

Dyson challenged claims on Laifen's website and on its social media that Swift, Swift SE, Swift Special, and Swift Premium hair dryers are the“fastest.”

Dyson argued that claims that Swift hair dryers are the“fastest” on the market are unsupported. Laifen informed NAD that it is permanently discontinuing the challenged claims. Therefore, NAD did not review the claims on their merits and will treat the claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library . For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive . This press release shall not be used for advertising or promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create a fairer playing field for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. The National Advertising Division reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and leveling the playing field for business.