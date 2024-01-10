Enveil Drives Data Value Across Silos With Enhanced Encrypted Search Offering

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leveraging Privacy Enhancing Technologies, the company's ZeroReveal 5.0 software enables secure data usage and collaboration at scale

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enveil , the pioneering Privacy Enhancing Technology company protecting Data in Use, today announced the broad release of an enhanced version of its flagship ZeroReveal® Search software. With ZeroReveal 5.0, Enveil streamlines usability, improves performance, and delivers an enriched customer-driven user experience to further differentiate the company's market-leading capabilities for secure and efficient data usage, analysis, alerting, and collaboration.

Leading the transformative category of Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs) , Enveil's award-winning ZeroReveal® solutions change the paradigm of how and where organizations can securely and privately leverage data to unlock value. Data can be securely utilized across silos and organizational, jurisdictional, and security boundaries in ways that were not previously possible to reduce risk and accelerate the timeline for extracting value from data, including third-party and commercial sources. ZeroReveal is deployed and operational at scale today, validating the substantial impact of PETs for business and mission users.

"The release of ZeroReveal 5.0 signifies the continued advancement of our groundbreaking capabilities, allowing customers to tap into the power of Privacy Enhancing Technologies for an even broader range of use cases," said Dr. Ellison Anne Williams, Founder and CEO of Enveil. "In this data-driven era, leading organizations must be able to unlock value from data sources across silos and boundaries at the speed of business or mission while protecting their interests. We change the game by allowing users to integrate our leading, PETs-powered capabilities into existing workflows to immediately leverage data in ways that are otherwise not possible."



ZeroReveal 5.0 Highlights

Powered by breakthroughs and efficiencies in the utilization of homomorphic encryption (HE) and secure multiparty computation (SMPC), both pillars of the Privacy Enhancing Technology category, notable features of this 5.0 release include:



Best in class performance to deliver encrypted query results at speeds unmatched by any other product in the market. The processing gains delivered in this version allow ZeroReveal® to process over a gigabyte of data per second per thread as part of an encrypted search; on most commodity hardware, this means the speed of encrypted searches is now constrained by the memory bandwidth of the system, not by the overhead of homomorphic encryption - a milestone in the market.

Improvements to data source integration

that make it faster, easier, and more efficient to integrate with additional data sources.



Expanded feature set for

Enveil's User Interface, ZeroReveal® Slate , including customized results pages, widget-based data feeds, standard workflow templates, and improved workflow customization - offerings that enable customers to quickly personalize their user experience and speed time to value extraction.

Continued optimizations that support customer-driven requirements

for performing encrypted searches and watchlisting in limited-bandwidth and resource-constrained environments. Workflow enhancements related to specific use cases

including geospatial search, secure mission planning, and Space Situational Awareness.

"I am incredibly proud of the progress of our ZeroReveal solution suite, especially the performance benchmarks achieved with this 5.0 release," said Dr. Ryan Carr, CTO and VP of Engineering at Enveil. "Our world-class engineering team is harnessing the power of Privacy Enhancing Technologies to make what was once impossible look easy."



At its core, Enveil ZeroReveal® is a two-party software system protecting Data in Use by ensuring the content of the search, analytic, or machine learning model - and its corresponding results - are never exposed. Beyond encrypted search, Enveil's suite of products also deliver Secure AI capabilities that enhance decision making, protect privacy, and combat broader legal, societal, and national security risks. Learn more about the Encrypted Evaluation and Encrypted Training offerings of Enveil's ZeroReveal Machine Learning solution here .



About Enveil

Enveil is a pioneering Privacy Enhancing Technology company protecting Data in Use. Enveil's business-enabling and privacy-preserving capabilities change the paradigm of how and where organizations can leverage data to unlock value. Defining the transformative category of Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs) , Enveil's award-winning ZeroReveal® solutions for secure data usage, collaboration, and monetization protect data while it's being used or processed. Customers can extract insights, cross-match, search, and analyze data assets at scale without ever revealing the content of the search itself, compromising the security or ownership of the underlying data, or exposing their interests and intent. A World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer founded by U.S. Intelligence Community alumni, Enveil is deployed and operational today, revolutionizing data usage in the global marketplace. Learn more at .

