Liquidware Delivers The Stratusphere UX App Via The IGEL App Portal

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Liquidware's digital experience monitoring solution helps CIOs identify blind spots and make more informed decisions about their IGEL OS-powered digital workspaces

CHICAGO and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidware ,

the leader in digital workspace management, and IGEL , provider of the secure endpoint OS for now and next, today announced that StratusphereTM

UX, a digital experience monitoring (DEM) solution that provides detailed metrics and diagnostic data to help IT organizations better understand the employee digital experience, is available via the new IGEL App Portal cloud service. Liquidware is one of the inaugural IGEL partners to announce support for the IGEL App Portal, with more apps expected to follow.

The rise of digital workspaces has led to the widespread adoption of the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model for deploying business-critical applications. As a result, it has become imperative for organizations to deploy tools, such as Liquidware Stratusphere UX, that enable them to monitor their environments while providing insights into deployment and usage in their respective digital workspace infrastructures.

"Liquidware was a day-one partner of the IGEL Ready program when we launched in 2020, and we are thrilled that they are now the very first of our partners to get their app published on the IGEL App portal," said Jim Airdo, Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances, IGEL . "They are leading the way in providing our mutual customers and partners with a digital experience monitoring solution that can be deployed quickly and easily to remote IGEL-powered endpoints. In addition to enhancing the user experience and optimizing IGEL solutions, Stratusphere UX empowers CIOs and IT teams to identify blind spots and make data-driven decisions to improve performance."

Jason E. Smith, VP of Product Marketing and Alliances, Liquidware , added, " We are proud to be a longstanding IGEL Ready partner and the first to deliver digital experience monitoring via the IGEL App Portal. Our partnership enables us to improve visibility into user, application, and network experience, allowing organizations to fully utilize the capabilities of the combined IGEL and Liquidware offering within any remote and hybrid work environment."

Liquidware is a member of the IGEL Ready Program, an ecosystem of cutting-edge hardware, software, and peripheral solutions verified for use with IGEL OS to deliver a powerful, productive, and secure user experience. To view the Liquidware IGEL Ready profile, click here . To explore the IGEL Ready ecosystem of solutions, visit

igel/ready .

About IGEL

IGEL is the leader in providing a secure endpoint OS for enterprises now and next. Designed for VDI, DaaS, SaaS and secure browsing, IGEL OS delivers a first-class user experience while being seamless to manage – saving money, fuelling growth, supporting sustainability and driving organizations forward. IGEL OS supports a Zero Trust approach to security through the unique IGEL Preventative Security Model removing the attack vectors often exploited by bad actors. Trusted by leading healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and government leaders worldwide, IGEL has a growing ecosystem of more than 125 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit .



About Liquidware

Liquidware is a leader in digital workspace management solutions for Windows desktops. The company's products encompass all facets of management to ensure the ultimate digital user experience (DEX) across all workspaces – physical, virtual, DaaS or in the cloud. Enterprises across the globe utilize Liquidware solutions to dramatically decrease time spent managing desktops, while delivering increased security, flexibility, and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), Windows 365, Citrix Desktops, VMware Horizon, Amazon WorkSpaces, and Dizzion Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit

or follow on LinkedIn .

SOURCE IGEL