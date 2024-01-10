Presales Leader Announces The Formation Of 2 New Subsidiaries Focused On Fueling Client Growth And Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Presales Leader LLC, a technology services start-up, is launching two new subsidiaries to fuel growth and continue to serve their "Presales-as-a-Service" Clients in new ways.

LANCASTER, Pa., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new organizational change now places Technology Leader Co as the parent company with three highly focused subsidiaries that will be better positioned to serve existing clients and new clients and continue to scale. The three subsidiaries of Technology Leader Co will be

Presales Leader (middle-of-funnel presales-as-a-service), Product Marketing Leader (top-of-funnel service), and Business Consulting Leader (Post Sale Design, Optimization, and more traditional consulting services).

Jeremy Potoka founded the Legacy entity Presales Leader in August of 2021.

As the company has grown and remained agile to support its growing client base, Jeremy felt like creating dedicated entities was the right move. "Although our focus has always been presales (discovery support, demo support, technical sales collaboration), our clients have demanded more from us as we've grown.

We've already been performing a myriad of services outside of presales, so it only made sense to create an organizational structure aligned with our renewed focus to help our clients continue to grow," said Jeremy.

See

here

to watch a 3-minute video of Jeremy explaining the launch of the new subsidiaries.

"As we've helped software creators and resellers scale their ARR by providing high-quality presales services, it was natural for our client/vendor relationships to evolve. We don't say yes to everything, but the combination of product marketing, presales, and post-sale consulting positions us as a one-stop shop for growing software publishers and resellers," commented Jeremy.

Over the next three weeks leading up to Technology Leader Co's largest live event as an exhibitor, the Acumatica Summit in Las Vegas, the new entities will be releasing their new websites:



(to be released 1/11/2024)



(to be released 1/18/2024)



(to be released 1/25/2024)

For Media inquiries, please get in touch with Jeremy Potoka at

[email protected] .

About Presales Leader LLC

Most technology resellers and software publishers struggle to demonstrate their solutions. This often leads to long sales cycles, low win ratios and higher discounts. Presales Leader's products and services help companies win more deals so that they can continue to grow. We do this in primarily two ways: 1) Presales-as-a-Service and 2) Product-Marketing-as-a-Service. Coaching opportunities and speaker engagements are also available as add-on services.

