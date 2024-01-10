Parexel And Japanese Foundation For Cancer Research Announce Strategic Alliance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration streamlines patient access to oncology clinical trials; further expands Parexel's Site Alliance Network across Asia/Pacific

DURHAM, N.C. and TOKYO, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel , one of the world's largest clinical research organizations (CROs) providing the full range of Phase I to IV clinical development services, and the Japanese Foundation for Cancer Research (JFCR), the first and leading non-profit cancer research organization in Japan, today announced a strategic alliance to accelerate access to oncology clinical trials in Japan.



Under the agreement, JFCR will join Parexel's Global Site Alliance network, making it a preferred site for oncology clinical trials and providing more opportunities for Japanese patients to participate in cancer research. Parexel will leverage JFCR's expertise to help sponsors develop protocols that better align with Japan's standard of care and regulatory approval processes - resulting in streamlined patient recruitment and study start-up.

“Consistent with global trends, the incidence of cancer is expected to increase in Japan,” said Shigehiro Miki, Parexel Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Japan.“We look forward to JFCR joining Parexel's Site Alliance Network and working together to eliminate barriers and increase the access of potentially life-changing treatments to Japanese patients.”

With experience spanning more than 115 years, JFCR is Japan's first and largest medical organization dedicated to cancer care. The organization is known for its cross-functional, holistic cancer center, state-of-the-art research facilities and extensive number of patients under their care. JFCR's therapeutic expertise in combination with Parexel's clinical research experience will enable both organizations to efficiently recruit Japanese patients often underrepresented in oncology research while expanding cancer care options in Japan.

“Parexel and JFCR enter into this strategic alliance driven by a shared sense of urgency to enable sponsors to conduct trials in Japan and ensure these patients have access to innovative clinical research,” said Takeshi Sano, MD, PhD, FRCS, Hospital Director, Cancer Institute Hospital of JFCR.“To improve well-being of people worldwide by conquering cancer is the fundamental principle of JFCR. We look forward to collaborating closely with Parexel to realize our principle.”

Parexel's Site Alliance Network is designed to provide a strategic, site solutions approach to address critical challenges in the clinical trial pathway, recruit patients more efficiently and expand clinical trial opportunities to investigators and patients globally. The network consists of more than 480+ sites representing approximately 21,000 investigators worldwide.

Parexel's strategic alliance agreement with JFCR is an extension of its Patients-First focus and efforts to drive clinical innovation in key therapeutic areas, such as oncology, in the Asia/Pacific region. Parexel maintains relationships with other leading alliance sites in the region, including Kyoto University Hospital, Osaka International Cancer Institute, Beijing Illness Challenge Foundation and the Cancer Hospital Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences.

About Parexel

Parexel is among the world's largest clinical research organizations (CROs), providing the full range of Phase I to IV clinical development services to help life-saving treatments reach patients faster. Leveraging the breadth of our clinical, regulatory and therapeutic expertise, our team of more than 21,000 global professionals works in partnership with biopharmaceutical leaders, emerging innovators and sites to design and deliver clinical trials with patients in mind, increasing access and participation to make clinical research a care option for anyone, anywhere. Our depth of industry knowledge and strong track record gained over the past 40 years is moving the industry forward and advancing clinical research in healthcare's most complex areas, while our innovation ecosystem offers quality solutions to make every phase of the clinical trial process more efficient. With the people, insight and focus on operational excellence, we work With HeartTM every day to treat patients with dignity and continuously learn from their experiences, so every trial makes a difference. This approach continues to earn us recognition industrywide, with Parexel being named“Best Contract Research Organization” in November 2023 by an independent panel for Citeline,“Top CRO to Work With” by investigative sites worldwide in the 2023 WCG CenterWatch Global Site Relationship Benchmark Survey and recipient of the 2023 Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) Eagle Award for advancing the clinical research profession through strong site partnerships. For more information, visit parexel and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

About Japanese Foundation for Cancer Research (JFCR)

Since its establishment 115 years ago, the Japanese Foundation for Cancer Research (JFCR) has been the largest medical organization for cancer care in Japan. The Foundation mainly consists of the Cancer Institute, which provides basic research, the Cancer Institute Hospital (CIH), which offers a patient-centered multi-disciplinary approach, the Cancer Chemotherapy Center, which specializes in research on anti-cancer drugs, the Cancer Precision Medicine Center, which conducts genetic research, and the Center for Development of Advanced Cancer Therapy (CDACT), which accelerate global clinical trials and clinical research. Since the Institute, the Hospital, and the Centers share the same building, JFCR staff can collaborate cross-functionally to deliver holistic cancer care and conduct state-of-the-art research.

