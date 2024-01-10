Leasequery Experiences Impressive 2023 Growth, With 79% Increase In New Customers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atlanta-based technology provider enhances product offerings, client roster, and industry influence throughout the year

Atlanta, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseQuery , a fast-growing software provider with solutions built to efficiently manage companies' largest areas of spend, today announced that, as of the end of 2023, it supports 7,800 organizations, achieving 79% YoY growth, amid other areas of significant growth within the company. In addition to this customer growth, LeaseQuery has continued enhancing its current product offerings and recently acquired StackShine. This move allowed LeaseQuery to expand into the fast-growing SaaS spend management space and offer its customers the ability to discover, manage, automate, and optimize their SaaS applications in a centralized platform.

In addition to the acquisition of StackShine and other product enhancements, additional major achievements by LeaseQuery throughout 2023 included:



Launched Proprietary AI: After two and half years of research and development LeaseQuery launched AI-assisted lease entry trained on one of the largest lease databases in the industry. The AI saves accounting teams time by enabling fast, accurate and efficient lease abstraction and lease entry.

Released Technology Lease Benchmark Report : LeaseQuery released the first segment of its Technology Lease Benchmark Report, which analyzes lease liabilities and reveals trends across the tech industry after ASC 842 led the tech industry to experience an overall increase in balance sheet liabilities.

Introduced Accelerate: Leading @ LeaseQuery: This internal program was designed to cultivate influential leaders within the organization by providing online and in-person training on skills that will enable them to be more effective and impactful as they grow in their careers. Achieved Significant Channel Growth: With more than 80 new partners joining LeaseQuery's partner program in 2023, including notable industry leader Sovos , LeaseQuery continues to grow and nurture partnerships by helping them manage their clients' lease accounting and SaaS management needs.

“Our momentum in 2023 shows how we continue to enable our customers to navigate market changes,” says Joe Schab, LeaseQuery president and chief operating officer.“Our growth, through both customer success and leadership, enhanced products and services, and more, have positioned LeaseQuery for success in 2024.”

Major achievements in technology innovation and employee satisfaction included:



Best Place to Work: Atlanta Business Chronicle

Inc 5000 List: 4th consecutive year

Best Compliance Solution: SIIA CODiE Award

2023 Georgia Fast 40 Award: Associate for Corporate Growth (ACG)

2023 Pacesetter Award: Atlanta Business Chronicle's

Top 40 Innovative Company Award: Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) Major Player in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Lease Accounting and Administration Applications 2023 Vendor Assessment

In addition to receiving recognition across the business, LeaseQuery added to its leadership team in 2023, including the appointment of Justin Smith as Chief Financial Officer . Justin brings 20+ years of experience in leadership and finance to LeaseQuery and previously served as a senior member of Goldman Sachs' technology investment banking team.

“In my first three quarters at LeaseQuery, I've had an incredible experience,” said Justin Smith, CFO of LeaseQuery.“I am more excited now about our growth opportunities than the day I joined. I believe that 2024 is going to be a transformative year for LeaseQuery.”

About LeaseQuery

LeaseQuery makes customers' lives easier by simplifying the complex with technology. More than 34,000 professionals rely on LeaseQuery to make better business and financial decisions for two of their largest areas of spend – leases and software subscriptions – something no other provider offers in the market. Our AI-powered software helps businesses minimize risk, increase efficiency and reduce costs.

Discover LeaseQuery's award-winning accounting solutions , which focus on easing the mandatory transition to ASC 842, IFRS 16, GASB 87 and GASB 96, and LeaseQuery's SaaS spend management solution here . For more information, visit LeaseQuery .

