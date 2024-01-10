Industry Trailblazer Michael Bauer Is Celebrating His 1St Anniversary With International Rug Brand Feizy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Michael Bauer, is celebrating his 1st Anniversary at his“dream job” as the Director of Trade Relations for International Rug Brand Feizy.

Discover Feizy Rugs at markets in January in Dallas and Las Vegas.

Feizy's expansive showroom at the Dallas Market Center is located in the World Trade Center bldg Suite 102.

Hand-knotted in India of 100% wool, the Wembley Collection epitomizes true artisanal quality. Designed with great attention to detail and meticulously constructed to showcase an elevated level of craftsmanship, Wembley ́s muted color palette and vintage-in

Feizy will host social and educational talks during Dallas Market in January 2024.

Known throughout the home furnishings industries for his undeniable talent, Bauer dives into his role as Director of Trade Relations for rug brand Feizy.

- Yudi Kaufman, President, YKD AssociatesDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Known throughout the home furnishings and lighting industries for his immense warmth and undeniable talent, Michael Bauer 's is sharing how he looks at all aspects of the business of design, his insights into supporting the national Interior Design Community, and what it's like to celebrate his 1st Anniversary at his“dream job” as the Director of Trade Relations at International Rug Brand Feizy .As a leader and connector within the interior design/home industries for over 20 years, Michael's passion for our design community continues to inspire with distinction and innovation. Best known for his role as the VP of Business Development for Design with the Dallas Market Center, where he spent the last ten years, Michel has also been recognized for his considerable contribution to supporting trade organizations and nonprofits, and is a recipient of the Kathy Hammond Industry Partner Award with American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), the ASID Dallas/Fort Worth President's Award for Outstanding Service and Support and the Legacy of Love award from DIFFA Dallas.Are you a Texas native?MB-“Born and raised in Houston, I now reside in Dallas since November of 1989. When I am not traveling to shows domestically and abroad, I work out of the Feizy Corp headquarters in the Farmers Branch area of Dallas. Our Dallas HQ is also home to our expansive main warehouse that is over 330,00 square feet and that is also home to our one-of-a-kind inventory . This showroom is open by appointment and is located at 13800 Diplomat Drive Dallas, TX 75234.”Describe your title responsibilities.MB-“I am the Director of Trade Relations, which is a new role created by Feizy Rugs when I joined their team one year ago in January. My main responsibilities are in supporting the national Interior Design Community in all aspects of the business of design, fostering relationships with market centers across the country as well as developing all of our events, engagement, and original programming. I also work to establish new partnerships with the media and trade organizations to drive new business for Feizy. My duties include traveling throughout the US and abroad, to bring in new business and to elevate their brand awareness while we share our 50-year history - which we celebrated this year.”Tell us about how you landed this role.MB-“When I was first offered this role I was honored and excited to see what the next step in my career would look like. I believe that my life's work and career within the design community have provided me with a deep understanding of the job of interior designers. My brother, who is a well-known and celebrated designer in Houston, taught me about the life of a designer and the job that designers undertake, how important their work is - not just to their clients but also to the world around us.”How does this role differ from previous roles you have held in your career?MB-“This role has been the pinnacle of my career and is more creative, has more excitement, a larger and more connected team with bigger resources than in previous roles.”What made you want to shift your career and embrace working for a MFR?MB-“After working on the market center side of our industry for 10 years I was excited for the incredible opportunity that Feizy Rugs brought to my career. When I started working in the world of showrooms and supporting designers I learned about rug designs and manufacturing from Mike Shabtai and have always wanted to explore this side of our industry more. I also hadn't had the experience to work directly for a manufacturer and I wanted to use more of my creative side so the role of Director of Trade Relations combines my design expertise with my creative side to a T.”Tell us about how you first started working within the design community.MB-“Starting out at The Mix at InDetail in Dallas and working with the owners Georgina Wendell and Kim Pettigrew, I truly felt that I had found“my people” and the industry I wanted to spend my career supporting. I honestly can't express to you how it feels to find where you belong! To find your purpose, within an industry that appreciates your passion and lets you instinctive abilities thrive - it is an incredible feeling. Which has only grown and now includes giving back and being part of the American Society of Interior Design (ASID) and the Interior Design Society (IDS).”"Working with Michael Bauer, a true pillar in our industry, has always been an absolute delight. His kindness and authenticity shine through in every interaction, making collaboration seamless and genuinely enjoyable. Michael's constant willingness to go above and beyond for the entire national interior design community reflects his dedication and passion for the industry. It's a privilege to know someone like Michael...an individual who prioritizes the success and well-being of those around him...all with a smile,” shared Yudi Kaufman, President, YKD Associates.Describe your first year working at Feizy.MB-“Since joining Feizy at the January 2023 Las Vegas Market, the team tells me that they have had record attendance at every single market this year and they have never held events that were so well attended. Through my contribution, we have opened new accounts and have been instrumental in reactivating dormant accounts which has led to increased traffic at all of our trade events and sales throughout my first year. Working alongside the product team has also been critical to this year's business growth and success by bringing them the direct insights that are shared with me by the design community, on what designers are searching for and what was missing in the rug industry.”MB-“I also feel like we have just begun to turn the spotlight onto our expansive collections and to highlight our exquisite trade showrooms through our combined efforts. I am also passionate about the educational webinars I have developed and was recently featured on My Doma Studio's platform to discuss Rugs 101. We are also currently working on new CEU's that will launch this spring.”What are your biggest motivations?MB-“My biggest motivation and how seriously I take my role is to be able to offer my service, knowledge and experience and to be able to help designers to do their jobs easier and more efficiently. Whether it's resources that support their design firms, understanding our manufacturing processes, or ordering from our custom design program - I am there every step of the way - no matter what they need.”Tell us about the team you work with at Feizy.MB-“Our founder, Mr Feizy is incredibly inspiring and so kind. Everyone is one big family and has welcomed me with such incredible open arms. I feel so grateful that I am able to work with our entire team from the president of the company as well as the owners, to our creative and sales teams. I also embrace Feizy's rich history and how they started working with interior designers 5 decades ago. They are the only US-based rug brand that owns their own factory in Turkey for machine-made rugs, and source all of our hand-made products from India. Their vast collection includes 40,000 one-of-a-kind rugs, and has an in-house custom design program that is unparalleled, and offers flexibility and the shortest lead times in the industry.”How much of your role is involved with the creative design process?MB-“I work with the creative team to bring them the voice of our design community so they know what designers want most. From my first week on the job I have been invited to share my insights and experience into the design and development process. Starting at the initial phase all the way up to our go-to-market strategies and how we work with designers and retailers. A separate part of our development team handles the private and white label designs that we create with Big box stores and the Top 100 retailers we work with, but I am very hands-on with our licensee Thom Felicia, and work closely with our creative marketing teams to create programming at our Dallas, Vegas and High Point showrooms.”What is your favorite part about your new role at Feizy Rugs?MB-“My favorite part about my role is that I get to touch more lives than I have ever been able to touch - in my entire career. It is also a huge uplift that I get to harness and showcase my industry knowledge as the Director of Trade Relations. The added travel is also exciting and through my work over this year has helped to significantly grow our design and trade relations and to expand our designer customer base even more than before I started.”Who is your most instrumental influence?MB-“That's hard to choose just one. When Linda Baker invited me to be part of the Dallas IDS Chapter, this opportunity was instrumental and truly changed the trajectory of my career. Their organization helped to introduce me to more of the design community outside of my home state and has given me the opportunity and credibility to showcase my talent for bringing the design community together. I am now part of the IDS Executive Board at IDS and get to help support their members as they open more chapters and grow their membership.”“Michael Bauer is a tremendous asset to the design community. His dedication to our industry is unparalleled and continues to strengthen with his role at Feizy. The IDS Foundation is fortunate to have his support as an executive board member. We look forward to working with him for many years to come.” shared Jenny Cano, Executive Director of Interior Design SocietyCare to share a couple of fun facts about you?MB-“In another life...I was the Deputy Sheriff of Harris County which is part of Houston, before shifting my career to my true passion for design. I have been a proud part of the DIFFA board where I was awarded the Legacy of Love award from DIFFA Dallas. I am the Past President of the DFW Chapter of Interior Design Society (IDS) and continue as their Chapter's Board Advisor, as well as currently holding an executive seat on the National Board of Directors for Interior Design Society (IDS). I am also on the Board of Directors - Designers for Dogs - headed by Rachel Winston Designs and am working on their special launch event planned for March 2024 during Dallas Design Week at the Dallas Market Center.”Anything exciting you can share with us?MB-“Feizy's new website will launch soon and will have a new look, with an easibility that will allow the trade community to maximize their business by checking inventory, placing orders online, tracking their order, and seeing their order processing and shipping status.”Tell us about what you have planned for January Markets.MB-“Feizy has permanent showrooms in Dallas, Las Vegas and High Point and has new introductions at each and every market we attend. We are constantly developing new collections and will have new products to debut at Dallas Market and Las Vegas Market, alongside events and education for the design community. We are also working on an exciting new collection with Thom Felicia that will debut at Fall High Point Market, with other exciting and high-profile licenses that are being announced very soon! So stay tuned and follow us on Instagram @feizyrugs.”Dallas Market January 10-16, 2024 World Trade Center Suite 102-Jan 10th 3-4 PM“Night Owl, Latte & Espresso Martini Bar Event”-Jan 10th 3 PM Discussion:“Interior Design as a Second Career” With Linda Baker, Nicole Arnold, Gaylynn McBrayer & Christopher Todd-Jan 11th 10 AM Discussion:“How To Use Your Phone to Get Magazine Worthy Photos” With Linda HoltFeizy will also show at Las Vegas Market (Jan. 28-Feb. 1, 2024) in World Market Center Building C, Suite 180 with a full schedule of events and engagements to be announced soon.AboutExclusively for retailers and interior designers, Feizy Rugs manufactures rugs that inspire. Spanning the globe, Feizy has been bringing show-stopping, award-winning collections to an extensive range of customers for 50 years. From Old World to New World and everywhere in between, we offer handmade, machine-made, and one-of-a-kind rugs meticulously designed and handpicked to suit an eclectic, discerning, and dynamic world.Whatever you have in mind, Feizy has the expertise and experience to help you realize your dream rug. Designing an extensive catalog of rugs that provide resources for clients wanting to adapt a design to create something truly unique. Explore the many nuances of the art of rug making from the weaving techniques to the materials, as well as a dazzling range of colors at your disposal.As this ever-changing world unfolds, we evolve with it, bringing newer collections showcasing the best in style, craftsmanship, innovation, and technology. Our Bespoke Service allows you to create a completely new piece, either based on an idea you have or developed, working with an in-house custom design team that is unparalleled and offers flexibility and the shortest production lead times in the rug industry.Our trade customers demand such versatility and we deliver without compromising the integrity prevalent in the most exclusive to the most affordable of our offerings. The same passion for rug making that began in 1973 can be seen in every knot, every tuft, and every finish of our luxury Fine Collections as well as our more accessible Lifestyles Collections, and within each of the exquisitely-crafted products we bring to everyday lives both as home fashion and as long-treasured family heirlooms.Book an appointment to visit our One-of-a-Kind Showroom, Dallas HQ and Main Warehouse, 13800 Diplomat Dr, Dallas, TX 75234. Ph: 214.747.6000. Book an appointment to visit our One-of-a-Kind Showroom, Dallas HQ and Main Warehouse, 13800 Diplomat Dr, Dallas, TX 75234. Ph: 214.747.6000. Or visit one of our trade showrooms including our Dallas Showroom, World Trade Center, Suite 102, 2050 N. Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX 75207. Open Monday - Friday 9:00 am - 6:00 pm CST. ph: 214.747.0040, our Las Vegas Showroom, World Market Center, 455 S. Grand Central Parkway, Building C, Suite 180, Las Vegas, NV 89106. Open by appointment only. Ph: 702.802.2020 or our High Point Showroom, 309 N Hamilton High Point, NC 27260, Open Monday - Friday 9:00am - 6:00 pm EST ph: 336.937.0796 and online at Feizy

