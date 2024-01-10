No Alcohol Company Launches With Line Of Socially Inclusive Libations Featuring Alcohol-Removed Wine Varietals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NoAlchCo Varietals Include Rosé, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and Cabernet Sauvignon

No Alcohol Company (NoAlchCo) proudly announces the launch of its unique non-alcoholic wine collection, featuring a selection of varietals including Rosé, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and Cabernet Sauvignon. This classic

lineup is meticulously crafted to redefine the way we enjoy wine without compromising on taste, quality, and inclusivity. Each varietal retails for $28.99 for 750ml.

Founder and CEO, Yalda Paydar, emphasizes the company's commitment to well-being, stating, "We wanted to offer a refreshing and satisfying alternative for those who seek the enjoyment of wine without the effects of alcohol. Our unique process ensures that the integrity of each varietal is maintained, providing a delightful experience that aligns with a conscious and intentional lifestyle."

NoAlchCo sources 100% California grapes for its wines, using traditional fermentation methods. The innovative spinning cone column technology is then employed for vacuum distillation, removing alcohol while preserving the balance and complexity of each varietal. Post-alcohol extraction, the company reintroduces natural flavors without the use of sugar or artificial additives. Each varietal is carefully crafted to deliver a memorable experience.



Rosé: This Rosé provides a crisp, mineral, and refreshing finish with hints of rose and strawberry. It is bright pink in hue with a beautiful light pink. This non-alcoholic wine provides the flavor profile of a luxurious Rosé from Cote de Provence without the alcohol. No added sugar, or artificial flavors, and has 20 calories. Retails for $28.99 for 750ml.

Chardonnay: This Chardonnay is light, smooth, and creamy. Perfect with baked salmon, sweet potatoes, and risotto. No added sugar, or artificial flavors, and has 20 calories. Retails for $28.99 for 750ml.

Sauvignon Blanc: The zesty Sauvignon Blanc of your dreams will transport you to lush meadows and delicious orchards. This Sauvignon Blanc has a citrus bite and mineral finish, ideal with fresh vegetables, Mediterranean dishes, or oysters. No added sugar, or artificial flavors, and has 20 calories. Retails for $28.99 for 750ml. Cabernet Sauvignon : This Cabernet Sauvignon is full-bodied with notes of oak and spices. In every tantalizing pour, this Cabernet Sauvignon embodies the grandeur of centuries past and the promise of a timeless legacy together. It has a hearty aroma, ideal for prime rib steaks, stuffed mushrooms, or ragù alla bolognese. No added sugar, artificial flavors, and only 35 calories. Retails for $28.99 for 750ml.

NoAlchCo is available for purchase at . To keep updated on NoAlchCo's developments follow on Instagram at @noalcoholcompany .

ABOUT NoAlchCo

NoAlchCo is a chic, socially inclusive, and distinctive alcohol-removed wine brand for sophisticated and intentional consumers looking for quality, mindful indulgence, and a pleasurable drinking experience. Crafted with health in mind, NoAlchCo wines are low in calories, contain no added sugars, and boast a natural taste with no artificial flavor. The NoAlchCo lineup features an array of varietals, including Rosé, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and Cabernet Sauvignon, offering a distinctive and satisfying experience for those who appreciate the finer aspects of alcohol-free alternatives. NoAlchCo is available for purchase at and retails for $28.99 a bottle.

