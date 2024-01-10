Made You Look! Introducing The Most Expensive Ice Cream Bars In The World At DOOZEE Bespoke Ice Cream Bar

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key West, DOOZEE Bespoke Ice Cream Bar is serving up the most expensive and luxurious ice cream bars that have even the most opulent turning their heads.

KEY WEST, Fla., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When one thinks of 'luxury goods,' what comes to mind? Bags, diamonds, watches, designer clothes - but lo and behold, one Key West ice cream bar is serving up ice cream bars that are so exclusive, luxurious, and expensive that they may even make a dent in the projected $540.07 Billion 2028 luxury goods market. DOOZEE Bespoke Ice Cream Bar has launched the most expensive ice cream bar in the world!

Meghan Trainor song, "I could have my Gucci on, I could wear my Louis Vuitton," but these high-end stores haven't anchored here in Key West, Florida yet! The southernmost point in America houses an immense amount of wealth, as houses in the Casa Marina area, sell at $2000 per sq foot, luxury hotel room rates get as high as $2500 a night and Airbnb on Sunset Key will run $5000 a night.

However, when travelers step on Jimmy Buffets Island with over 300 bars, they won't find a luxury boutique of Dior, Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Versace, Balenciaga, or Armani store. Rather, they will find a DOOZEE Bespoke Ice Cream Bar at 123 Duval St. that will help dry their tears and provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase the most expensive ice cream bar in the world.

At DOOZEE's the "Bar" tender decked out in uniform will make one a custom creation made to order - first by using their luxury vanilla bar and then dipping the bar into a premium chocolate coating. Without missing a step, the Bar Tender picks up a Hermes Spoon to scoop up shaved morsels of the most expensive and rarest chocolate in the world – To'ak chocolate and places it right on the bar then covers the bar with edible 24k gold leaf and to top it off sugar diamonds. This exclusive experience holds a price tag of $250 dollars a bar.

Jim Epstein, owner says "If customers do not have the big bucks to spend on the To'ak Bar, this place is filled with unique Wonka-like wonders for everyone including $3.50 cup of frozen yogurt or you can make a Doozee Bar one of the favorites, which is a Mr. Beast Chocolate Almond Bar."

DOOZEE Bar offers Bespoke Ice Cream bars, with over 5 million combinations and puts to shame Crumble with its gourmet cookies that are out of this world – Doozee Bar "Pay Dirt" a double chocolate cookie, which is coated in fudge frosting, dusted with Oreo cookies crumbs, and sitting on top, a mini gold shovel and sugar gold nugget. Or, SWAG like it's original upside down Key West hat that "made you look!"

About DOOZEE Bespoke Ice Cream Bar Shop

DOOZEE Bespoke Ice Cream Bar Shop is the ultimate customizable ice cream indulgence store in Key West, Florida. Founded in 2023, DOOZEE is committed to creating an immersive bespoke experience for ice cream lovers across the Key West area. Located at 123 Duval Street, Key West, FL 33044, DOOZEE's unique approach to making handcrafted luxury ice cream bars is making waves to reimagine the modern ice cream shop experience.

