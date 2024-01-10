CEO Coaching International Launches Financial Center Of Excellence Names Daniel Kim As CFO Coach

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

CEO Coaching International, the leading

executive coaching firm

for

growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce the launch of its new division, the Financial Center of Excellence , as well as the promotion of its current VP of Product Development and Content, Daniel Kim , to CFO Coach.

The Financial Center of Excellence was born after noticing that many of the firm's clients needed more dedicated financial coaching to support their BIG business growth. The new division will provide four distinct financial services at launch, selected based on client trends. The programs include:



Compass -

Financial Reporting & KPI Dashboard

Infusion -

Capital Raising & M&A Readiness

Positive Cash Flow (PCF) -

Business Restructuring & Profitability CFO Coaching - Financial Coaching and Support

Alternatively, clients may work with the firm to craft a custom program to fit their needs. Whether you are looking to vastly improve your financial reporting, business analytics, or prepare to raise capital, the firm can help you develop a financial strategy that supports your business strategy.

The Financial Center of Excellence will be led by Kim, who has been named CFO Coach. Kim brings an extensive background in the investment banking industry, with a career spanning 25 years. His experience encompasses several prominent roles, such as Head of Research and member of the Executive Committee at Paradigm Capital, Lead Technology Analyst at National Bank Financial, Head of Research at Octagon Capital, and Technology Analyst at Loewen Ondaatje McCutcheon.

Daniel has been recognized by industry authority Brendan Wood, earning accolades as one of the top technology analysts in domains including research quality, investment idea generation, sector knowledge, written report excellence, and research credibility.

"The Financial Center of Excellence is a natural complement to what we are doing in the CEO Coaching space, and we are thrilled to be able to offer this specialized service to our clients," said Randy Dewey , President & COO of CEO Coaching International. "We are also pleased to have Daniel transition into the role of CFO Coach. With his deep experience in finance and investment banking, Daniel has become an invaluable resource by providing financial support and advice to many of our coaches and clients. Having him lead these programs and initiatives is a perfect fit and we're excited to have him leverage his financial expertise to bring it to life."

"I am thrilled to utilize my experience as an investment banker and as CFO Coach at CEO Coaching International, to drive maximum impact with our clients," Kim said. "I look forward to collaborating closely with our CEO coaches to ensure that our clients receive world-class results and Make BIG Happen."

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits,

CEO Coaching International has coached more than 3,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries.

The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits.

Companies working with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 53.5% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average, and a revenue CAGR of 26.2%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit:

