Winners Announced In The Cloud Awards 2023-2024

International Cloud Computing Awards Program Announces Winners

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024

The 2023-2024

Cloud Awards program has announced its winners.



The Cloud Awards has recognized and honored innovation in cloud computing since 2011, spanning diverse industry sectors and welcoming submissions from organizations across the globe.

The Cloud Awards

Categories for 2023-2024 include 'Best Use of AI in Cloud Computing ', 'Best Cloud Automation Solution ' and 'Best Cloud Business Intelligence or Analytics Solution .'



Head of Operations for The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "The Cloud Awards remain at the forefront of recognizing outstanding organizations that contribute to the development of transformative technologies on a global scale. Each of our winners showcased market-leading innovations that left a lasting impression on the judging panel, and it was a real pleasure to see them come top in their category."

Hundreds of organizations entered the 2023-2024 Cloud Awards program, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East.

To view the full list of winners and finalists, please visit: .

The Cloud Awards program is now accepting entries for its return in autumn 2024.

The Cloud Security Awards , now in its second year, is accepting nominations for its 2024 program honoring cloud-based advancements across security sectors. The deadline for The Cloud Security Awards is 16 February 2024.

The SaaS Awards is now accepting submissions for its 2024 program, continuing its recognition of excellence in business software. The deadline for The SaaS Awards is 24 May 2024.



About The Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2024 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.



Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit .



About The SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.



About The Cloud Security Awards

The Cloud Security Awards is a sister program to The SaaS Awards and The Cloud Awards. The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.' For more information about The Cloud Security Awards, please visit: cloud-security-awards/ .

