Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. ("AML" or the "Company") a recognized leader in the development of innovative magnet technologies, has announced that its team has been invited to present and participate in the first annual Mine-to-Magnet workshop held by the NDIA and sponsored by Lockheed Martin.



Reinventing the Magnet Supply Chain.

PM-Wire

The event includes a two-day workshop that gathers stakeholders from across the supply chain and the U.S. government to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the effort to strengthen the United States supply chain for critical materials and permanent magnets.

Mark Senti, AML's CEO, will present at the

Disruptions and Substitutes Session , which will include an individual presentation of AML and ReElement Technologies collective plan of applying innovation to drive positive change in the marketplace for the manufacturing and use of permanent magnets. The presentation will include:



Overview of

AML's PM-WireTM

permanent magnet technology platform.

Real-world examples of the impact of PM-WireTM on improving the performance and lowering the cost of electric motors, which rely on permanent magnets. Overview of

ReElement Technologies and AML's recycling-to-magnets "circular economy."

For more information on the event and for those interested in viewing, virtual registration is available at National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) website: .

This event includes many of the companies leading this transition, including existing and emerging magnet manufacturers, mining companies, and other innovators in technology and policy crucial for ensuring a sustainable supply chain going forward.



Companies represented include:

Lockheed Martin, MP Materials, Neo Performance Materials, Inc., Vacuumchmelze, Noveon Magnetics, Inc., POSCO International, Dexter Magnetics, Electron Energy Corporation, Arnold Magnetic Technologies, PowderMet, Materion, Niron Magnetics, Ucore Rare Metals, Inc., Advanced Magnet Lab, ReElement Technologies Corporation, Mosaic Company, NiCorp, Rare Element Resources, and ElementUS Minerals.



Keynote speakers:





Mark Stewart, Senior Vice President, Corporate Operations, Lockheed Martin

Jen Stewart, Executive Vice President, Strategy & Policy, NDIA

Halimah Najieb-Locke, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, Industrial Base Resilience, U.S. Department of Defense

Jason Bolton, Senior Trade and Industry Analyst, Office of Technology Evaluation, U.S. Department of Commerce

Anthony Di Stasio, Direct, Manufacturing, Capability Expansion & Investment Prioritization (MCEIP), Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment, U.S. Department of Defense

Abigail Hunter, SAFE, Acting Director, Center for Critical Minerals Strategy

Helena Khazdozian, U.S. Department of Energy, Senior Technology Manager

Katie Magnus, U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services (SASC), Professional Staff Member Matt Zolnowski, Greyfriars, LLC, President



The topics of discussion:



Section 232 on NdFeB (OSD DoC)

Current and Forthcoming Regulations

Legislation Implementation – Driving Effective Policy

Current Mining and Refining Operations

NdFeB – Current & Emerging Rare Earth Magnet Makers

SmCo – Current & Emerging Rare Earth Magnet Makers

Innovation in Supporting Metal Making

Technology & Market Solutions for Provenance

Future Policy: Feasibility of Mine to Magnet by 2027

Disruptions and Substitutes for Permanent Magnets Emerging Mining Companies



Representatives from AML at the event include: Mark Senti, President & CEO, Philippe Mason, CTO, and Wade Senti, COO.

AML's manufacturing capabilities are built on the backbone of its technology, PM-WireTM, which is a scalable and modular, manufacturing process, that has ability to produce non-sintered and sintered permanent magnets at a high-rate and high-yield. The process is adaptable to a variety of applications, including those that benefit from magnets in unique configurations and material compositions, such as electric motors.

To learn more about magnets or AML, please visit for industry white papers and company information.

About Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. (AML)

Founded in 1995, AML is a recognized leader in the development of innovative magnet technologies and magnet-based applications. Today, AML is executing on multiple product development programs including magnet materials and PM-WireTM based motors and generators for industrial, aerospace and defense. This includes projects funded by large industry, U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Department of Defense.

Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made under the Safe Harbor Provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated. The information contained in this release is as of January 8, 2024. Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

Media Contact:

Wade Senti

(321) 728-7543

[email protected]



