Elevating Veterinary Care: Walkin' Pets Launches Vet Exclusive Line At VMX 2024, Experience Live Demonstrations And Exclusive Offers At Booth #2131

announces a new vet exclusive product line with mobility solutions designed for pet professionals. This innovative line will premiere at the 2024 Veterinary Meeting & Expos (VMX) at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, from January 13-17, 2024.

The Walkin' Pets new veterinary exclusive line gives veterinary professionals the tools they need to offer their patients the highest level of care with Walkin' Pets most advanced and trusted products designed specifically to complement their patients' treatment plans.

The Walkin' Pets Vet Exclusive Line ensures optimal support for pets under veterinary care:



Walkin' Fit Adjustable Splint:

Provides full, lower leg support; the adjustable splint stabilizes the hock or carpal joints to help promote healing during physical therapy and recovery. The splint's customizable fit accommodates even the most challenging cases, eliminating the need to stock multiple splints or the delay of custom ordering braces for different-sized dogs and conditions. The adjustable width helps account for swelling or bandages in the limb while providing joint stabilization throughout the healing process.

No-Knuckling Training Socks:

Available for both front and rear paws, the No-Knuckle Training Socks are designed to enhance proprioception. The sensory stimulation acts as a reminder to pets to lift their limbs higher to enhance rehab sessions. The lightweight design helps correct gait and is easily incorporated into training sessions.

Walkin' Wrist Hugger:

Designed to conform to the natural angle of the carpal, this product provides support above and below the carpal joint, preventing hyperextension. Giving pets freedom of movement without limiting the range of motion or straining the injured joint. Walkin' Hock Hugger:

Tailored to conform to the natural angle of the hock, this product supports above and below the tarsal joint, preventing hyperextension. Recommended for patients to wear while not splinted.

Designed by pet mobility experts, the Walkin' Pets Vet Exclusive Line was built for practitioners working on the front lines to assist in the treatment of injuries or conditions that should be examined and diagnosed by a veterinary professional.

Robin Downing, DVM, MS, DBe, DAAPM, DACVSMR, Fear Free Elite Professional, shares that, "having these innovative mobility solutions available only to veterinary and rehabilitation professionals, gives us the tools we need to guide patients throughout the treatment process, allowing us to better educate pet parents, and ensure that our patients receive the highest standards of veterinary care."

Join Walkin' Pets at VMX 2024 Booth #2131 for live demonstrations, expert consultations, and exclusive offers that underscore the brand's commitment to transforming the lives of pets and their families.

For more information about Walkin' Pets' Vet Exclusive Line, visit or experience Walkin' Pets firsthand at VMX Booth #2131.

About Walkin' Pets

Walkin' Pets is the proven leader in pet mobility; helping over 1.8 million pets live an active, healthier lifestyle. The development of a vet exclusive product line furthers Walkin' Pets' commitment and dedication to partnering with veterinarians to provide compassionate care and improve pet mobility worldwide. To learn more, visit .

