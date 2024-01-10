High Interest Rates Are Millennials' No. 1 Barrier To Homeownership, According To New Survey

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 96% of millennials say high interest rates have affected their home-buying plans, and 70% say inflation has affected their plans.
93% of millennials say the real estate market has impacted their home-buying plans, and 76% are concerned it will get worse for buyers before they buy a home, according to
new research from Real Estate Witch, an online publication owned by Clever Real Estate that connects readers with expert real estate advice.
Half of millennials (50%) who plan to buy a home before the end of 2024 say high interest rates are a barrier to homeownership, and 67% regret not purchasing a home when rates were lower.
What are your biggest barriers to home buying?
Would you buy a home with any of the following?
Surprisingly, more than 3 in 4 millennial home buyers (78%) would consider accepting an interest rate that's higher than the national rate of about 7% - 65% would accept an interest rate of 10% or more, while 23% would accept a rate of 15% or more.
Millennials may be willing to accept a high interest rate because 68% plan to refinance if rates decrease.
In an effort to limit upfront costs, 47% of millennials plan to put down less than 20% on a home. Financial concerns run rampant, with one in four millennials (25%) worrying they won't qualify for a mortgage. Alarmingly, the percentage of millennials who have $10,000 in debt (57%) is more than double the percentage who have $10,000 in savings (25%).
The study revealed a sense of desperation among prospective millennial homebuyers, with most open to purchasing homes with major issues such as asbestos (67%), mold (62%), and foundation issues (58%).
Even more, 79% of millennials would pay above the asking price to beat the competition for their dream home - down from 85% who said the same in 2023.
Unsurprisingly, 90% of millennial homeowners have regrets about their first home purchase, up from 82% in 2023. Common regrets include a less-than-ideal location (27%), problematic neighbors (26%), and high interest rates (25%).
