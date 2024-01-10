Leica Camera And Todd Hido Launch Nationwide Photography Exhibition And Masterclass Series

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Leica Camera North America and Master Leica Photographer Todd Hido are thrilled to announce, "Critical Decisions: Perspectives on the Creative Process," a unique exhibition and workshop series in select Leica Galleries and stores. Participants will delve into Hido's artistic influences, principles, and techniques that have sculpted his distinguished photography career. Attendees will engage in an intensive portfolio review process for acceptance, ensuring a personalized and immersive experience. With limited spaces available per location, this series promises an intimate and in-depth journey into the art of visual storytelling, guided by a renowned master of the craft.

The series features exhibitions of Hido's evocative works-captured through the Leica lens-alongside an intimate selection of his rare archival images. The exhibition will travel to every Leica Gallery in North America, with opening events in Los Angeles (April 11th) ,

San Francisco (April 18),

Boston (April 25th),

New York (September 5th),

and Mexico City.

Each exhibition will commence with an exclusive Artist Reception with Hido in attendance, providing a platform for artistic exchange. This will be followed by a complimentary Artist Talk and a book signing event, offering deeper insights into Hido's creative process and journey.

"Todd Hido's work captures the eye, engages the mind, and stirs the heart. His photographs evoke stories and emotions, inviting viewers to explore and draw inspiration from our everyday experiences. Hido's ability to intentionally craft art that resonates with the complexities of the human experience invites us to pause and explore the layers of meaning in our immediate surroundings," says Kiran Karnani, Vice President of Marketing for Leica Camera North America. "Leica is committed to creating experiences and programs serving to inspire the creative community, and we're honored to collaborate with Todd Hido, whose shared passion for authenticity, innovation, and artistic expression aligns perfectly with our values. We're excited to offer this extraordinary opportunity to the photography community, fostering an environment where artistry and craftsmanship thrive."

To further enhance the experience, Leica and Hido will host a series of 2-day Leica Akademie Workshops, touring through Los Angeles (April 11-13) , San Francisco (April 18-20) , Boston (April 25-27) , New York (September 6-7) , and Mexico City. Under Hido's guidance, these workshops will delve into the experiences and strategies that have shaped his remarkable career. Participants will gain exclusive access to Hido's inspirations and influences and will delve into the critical decisions that shape a distinctive career in the business of photography.

Attendees will also benefit from personalized portfolio reviews, receiving constructive feedback and tailored improvement suggestions. The workshops are priced at $799.99 with registration and additional details available at LeicaCameraUSA/Leica-Akademie .

About the Artist

Todd Hido (born in Kent, Ohio, 1968) wanders endlessly, taking lengthy road trips in search of imagery that connects with his own memories. Through his unique landscape process and signature color palette, Hido alludes to the quiet and mysterious side of suburban America-where uniform communities provide for a stable façade-implying the instability that often lies behind the walls. His photographs are in many private and public collections, including at the Getty, Whitney Museum of American Art, and San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Hido has published more than a dozen books, including the award-winning monographs House Hunting (2001) and Excerpts from Silver Meadows (2013), as well as innovative B-Sides Box Sets, which function as companion pieces to his books. His Aperture titles include Todd Hido on Landscapes, Interiors, and the Nude (2014) and Intimate Distance: Twenty-Five Years of Photographs (2016). His latest book is Bright Black World (2018). His upcoming publication, which was titled before the pandemic, The End Sends Advance Warning, will be released in early 2024. Hido is also a collector, and over the last twenty-five years has created one of the most notable photobook collections, which was featured in Bibliostyle: How We Live at Home with Books (2019).

Leica Camera – A Partner for Photography

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

