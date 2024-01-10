JNPR Alert: Monsey Firm Of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness Of The Sale Of Juniper Networks To Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONSEY, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the price of $40.00 per share in cash pursuant to which Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) (“Juniper”) has agreed to be sold to Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (“HPE”).



Why is there an investigation?

On January 9, 2024, HPE confirmed that it had agreed to acquire Juniper for $40.00 per share in cash.

“We are investigating whether the Juniper Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Juniper shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter.“This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to Juniper shareholders, as well as whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

