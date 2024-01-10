Tampa Author Unveils New Children's Book Exploring The Power Of Teamwork, Kindness And Imagination

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Sunny Day Squad: The Quest for the Caringstone

In this heartwarming tale, four talented animal friends collaborate to overcome obstacles, solve problems, and spread joy in their quest for a magical gem.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Michael Panzner 's latest children's book, "The Sunny Day Squad: The Quest for the Caringstone," is a delightful story of friendship, creativity, and overcoming challenges through teamwork. Published by Twin Unicorn Publishing LLC , the book is beautifully illustrated by UK artist Polly Mooney , whose vivid artwork perfectly complements the engaging narrative.Aimed at children aged 3-7, this endearing story follows The Sunny Day Squad – Ollie the monkey, Poppy the puppy, Daisy the rabbit, and Ted the horse – on their quest to find the mystical Caringstone. Set in the colorfully captivating world of Gaggle Grove, the four great friends utilize their individual strengths and a deep sense of unity to navigate a variety of challenges on their journey.Panzner's storytelling, imbued with themes of collaboration, problem-solving, and self-belief, is thoughtfully crafted to resonate with young readers, igniting their imagination and deepening their understanding of important life values. Consistent with the positive themes of his previous two children's books, the Tampa author's narrative encourages readers to believe in the power of friendship and determination.Mooney's whimsical illustrations add levity and charm, drawing readers into the heart of the exciting adventure. Her delightful depictions of the story's various characters and the Squad's expressions of determination and triumph make every page engaging. Early reviewers have praised the book's vibrant, eye-catching artwork, emphasizing its appeal to young audiences.Ideal for parents, grandparents, and educators seeking to impart important life lessons,“The Sunny Day Squad” offers a tale filled with heart, humor, and friendship. It invites children to embark on a magical journey, demonstrating how challenges can be overcome through unity, creativity and determination.Key Details:. Title: "The Sunny Day Squad: The Quest for the Caringstone". Author: Michael Panzner. Illustrator: Polly Mooney. Publisher: Twin Unicorn Publishing LLC. ISBN-13: 9798218290818. Publication Date: January 10, 2024. Format: Paperback, 32 pages. Recommended Reading Age: 3 - 7 years. Categories: Juvenile Fiction – Action & Adventure, Animals, Beginner Readers“The Sunny Day Squad" is available at major online booksellers and will soon be on sale at bricks-and-mortar retailers. For review copies or inquiries about author events and appearances, contact Twin Unicorn Publishing LLC at ....About the Author: Michael Panzner is a freelance writer and children's book author based in Tampa, FL. His stories are designed to ignite the imagination and instill values such as kindness, compassion, inclusivity, and perseverance.About the Illustrator: Polly Mooney is a UK-based illustrator celebrated for her captivating digital art. Her work brings adorable characters to life, creating memorable experiences for young and old alike.

Michael Panzner

Twin Unicorn Publishing LLC

+1 5163172027

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram