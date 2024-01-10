Autoreview.AI Announces Partnership With City Of Lebanon, NH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Municipality is first in New England to Use AI for site plan reviews

TAMPA, FLORIDA, US, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AutoReview .AI, an award-winning, American-owned company dedicated to revolutionizing the built landscape through intelligent tools, today announces its partnership with the City of Lebanon, New Hampshire. The first municipality in New England to implement AutoReview's innovative artificial intelligence powered software for site plan development reviews, Lebanon joins several other municipal governments in embracing artificial intelligence for site plan reviews, including Hernando County, Pasco County, the City of Altamonte Springs and the City of Gainesville, Florida.“We aspire to exemplify the ethical, positive use of AI to improve local communities. We are excited to work with the City of Lebanon as we 'break ground' in New England,” said Rob Christy, CEO of AutoReview.“This dynamic group is exactly the type of partner we look for when entering new markets.”Lebanon is a forward-thinking city dedicated to seeking innovative solutions that enhance the lives of its residents. The decision to work with AutoReview underscores the city's devotion to cutting-edge technologies, driving efficiency and improving government services.“The City of Lebanon is proud to lead the way in adopting AutoReview's groundbreaking technology,” said City Manager Shaun Mulholland.“This partnership represents our commitment to providing our residents with the most efficient and effective building permit review process possible. By integrating AI into our operations, we are positioning our city as a model for technological advancement in municipal governance.”In joining forces, the City of Lebanon and AutoReview intend to exemplify the boundless benefits and potential of utilizing AI responsibly to drive positive change in local communities. The strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in the adoption of AI within government processes.“The city looks forward to working with the team at AutoReview to streamline the permit review process, which will benefit both residents and builders alike,” said Lebanon Chief Innovation Officer Melanie McDonough.Owned in part by the University of Florida, AutoReview securely hosts all data in the United States. The company is driven by a passion for innovation and a determination to streamline cumbersome processes. Its technology enhances existing manual, human-centric processes by automating them, improving accuracy and allowing individuals and organizations to allocate time and resources more effectively.“AutoReview saves time by automating the most tedious human elements of site plan review. Most planners don't want to spend their time counting trees, measuring setbacks, etc.” added Christy.“Our innovative software helps community development, improves accuracy, and allows governments to reallocate staff time for other critical tasks.”About AutoReviewAutoReview seeks to simplify compliance reviews for land and building development across the world by revolutionizing the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) industry rapidly, accurately and comprehensively. The company is a pioneering force within the construction and property technology ecosystem, setting new standards for innovation and efficiency. Its award-winning, patent-pending software empowers precise, complete and consistent automated building and zoning reviews, reshaping the landscape of the permit review process. Owned in part by the University of Florida, AutoReview is an American-owned company. All data is securely hosted in the United States. For more information, please visit AutoReview.Contact:City of Lebanon, NHShaun Mulholland, City Manager...

