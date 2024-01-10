New Book Celebrates Illinois' Musical Legacy, Vibrant And Diverse History

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cover - The Little Book of Big Illinois Music

Digital book revels in Illinois' musical magic, from blues giants to Chance the Rapper. Explore history, impact, and economics via iconic cities and genres.

- Lenny from down the wayBLOOMINGTON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Little Book of Big Illinois Music, a digital book, has been released in Amazon's Kindle Store .The book, covering legends ranging from Miles Davis to Wilco to Chance the Rapper and genres including classical, country, and punk, starts the reader's journey at the early foundations of jazz and blues during the Great Migration.From there, Illinois became even more of a global music pioneer with its influence in rock 'n' roll, hip hop, and electronic dance music (EDM). Chicago itself is widely considered to have laid the foundation for house music, one of the most influential new genres in generations.Music fans will not want to miss a trip that includes East St. Louis, Peoria, Champaign-Urbana, Alton, Springfield, Danville, Bloomington-Normal, Gary (Indiana), Quincy, Rockford, and of course Chicago, the home of the Chicago Jazz Festival, Lollapalooza, Riot Fest, and other esteemed music festivals.The Illinois' music economy is responsible for $15.7 billion in revenue annually and employs over 64,000 people. The Little Book of Big Illinois Music explores these economics more in depth.The book is a celebration and reflection of the creativity, innovation, and talent of generations of Illinois musicians, performers, promoters, and producers.Press and media can download a promotional PDF version . The digital book is available in the Kindle Store.The author can be contacted at ....Also covered: Muddy Waters, Chess Records, Vee-Jay, Rock Island, Koko Taylor, Junior Wells, Chicago Blues Festival, Civil Rights, VanderCook College of Music, bebop, Louis Armstrong, King Oliver, Ramsey Lewis, Kurt Elling, Earl "Fatha" Hines, Benny Goodman, Gene Ammons, Von Freeman, Sun Ra, Andy's Jazz Club, Velvet Lounge, jazz photography, Aretha Franklin, Curtis Mayfield, The Impressions, Chi-Lites, The Emotions, Donny Hathaway, The Dells, Soul Train, Blues Brothers, Cheap Trick, REO Speedwagon, house music, Disco Demolition Night, Frankie Knuckles, Larry Heard, Marshall Jefferson, Ron Hardy, Lil Louis, DJ Lady D, Farley "Jackmaster" Funk, Frankie "Hollywood" Rodriguez, Adonis, Jesse Saunders, Chip E, Honey Dijon, Phuture, Ten City, Gene Farris, DJ Rashad, Poster Children music, HUM music, Common, Kanye West, Da Brat, Twista, Shawna, Lupe Fiasco, Noname, Mick Jenkins, Psalm One, Chief Keef, Katie Got Bandz, Tink, Saba, Dreezy, drill music, Styx, Smashing Pumpkins, The Buckinghams, Wilco, Disturbed, Fall Out Boy, Survivor, Liz Phair, Mudvayne, Urge Overkill, Local H, Plain White T's, OK Go music, Jesus Lizard, Twin Peaks music, Veruca Salt, Ferris Bueller's Day Off movie, Breakfast Club movie, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, John Cage, John Alden Carpenter, Samuel Barber, John Prine, Johnny Cash, Alison Krauss, Trace Adkins, Brett Eldredge, Windy City Smokeout, High Fidelity movie, Risky Business movie, Naked Raygun, Effigies, Alkaline Trio, Big Black, Steve Albini, Tu Tu and the Pirates, Rise Against, Cynthia Plaster Caster, Screeching Weasel, Shellac music, Cap'n Jazz, Smoking Popes, Braid, Scratch Acid, Route 66, Sufjan Stevens, Knox Fortune, Joseph Chilliams, Kweku Collins, Circuit Sweet, Chicago the band, Chicago the musical, Wayne's World movie, gospel muisc, Mahalia Jackson, Thomas Dorsey, Ravinia Festival, Rudio Fest, Nat King Cole, Sam Cooke, Jennifer Hudson, Chaka Khan, Richard Marx, The Aluminum Group music, Pitchfork Music Festival, Consequence of Sound Music Festival, Gravity Records, Columbia Records Studio A, Studio 11, Bloodshot Records, Minty Fresh Records, Polyvinyl Records, and polka!

