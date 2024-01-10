Adam Driver Blames Himself For Making 'Star Wars' Filming 'Exhausting'

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 10 (IANS) Hollywood star Adam Driver has ruled out returning to the franchise after his "exhausting" experience on set.

During his recent appearance on the "SmartLess" podcast, the Kylo Ren depicter in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy confirmed that a new movie is in the works without him being involved.

"They're doing stuff, but not with me, I'm not doing any more," Driver said, reports aceshowbiz.

He went on revealing his struggles to adjust to the filming pace, blaming himself for making it more difficult than it should have been.

Driver recalled: " 'Star Wars' was way more exhausting for me ... I made it more exhausting than it should have been. I hadn't quite figured out the momentum of a set that was that big before."

Comparing working on the big-budgeted films to his other movies, the 40-year-old divulged: "All the things I had worked on were pretty small and moved pretty fast. Usually the director sets the pace of the set. I don't like to control that. I have to adjust. Spike Lee and (Steven) Soderbergh shoot really fast. For me that's not comfortable, but it's their movie and their film so I adjust to what it is they're doing."

Driver, however, noted that his decision not to return to the franchise was largely of because of the story arc of his character.

When asked by podcast co-host Sean Haynes, "You're done because the character's done?" he replied, "Yes."

Kylo Ren died at the final film in the sequel trilogy. In a previous interview, Driver revealed that his character almost didn't find redemption in the last film.

