Manoj Bajpayee Calls Abhishek Chaubey ‘One Of The Best Directors Of All Time’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming series 'Killer Soup', has heaped praise on the director of the series, Abhishek Chaubey.

The actor feels that Abhishek is one of the best directors of all time.

“Abhishek Chaubey in my opinion, is one of the best directors of all time with whom I have had the pleasure of working. His approach is so simple and straightforward that working with him becomes effortless.”

He further mentioned,“He doesn't just direct you but even guides and nurtures you. He has given me a lot of hope and encouragement as an actor.”

Konkona Sensharma lauded Chaubey for his patience and vision, as she said:“I have known Abhishek for many years, ever since we worked on 'Omkara' together. I have known him very closely and have always been very inspired by his work and wanted to work with him. He has a calm, composed demeanour with an astuteness, which usually is a rare sight since set environments are usually very stressful, especially for the directors shuffling between tasks.”

'Killer Soup', which stars Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee as the leads, is about an aspiring home chef who conspires to replace her husband with her lover.

The series streams on Netflix from January 11, 2024.

