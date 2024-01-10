Kosovo police arrest two individuals sought by Turkey through Interpol

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Kosovo police made a significant announcement regarding the arrest of two individuals sought by Turkey through Interpol. The detainees, both Turkish nationals, were apprehended as a result of operations conducted in two provinces. The operations were executed by the FAST-Kosovo Fugitives Active Search Unit, working in coordination with other security units.



The arrest of these suspects underlines international cooperation in law enforcement, particularly through Interpol channels. The details surrounding the nature of the allegations or charges against the individuals, as well as the specific reasons behind Turkey's pursuit of their arrest, have not been disclosed in the provided information.



"Turkish citizen M.K., born in 1960, who was wanted by Interpol on behalf of the Turkish state authorities for drug trafficking and was sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison, was detained. In the second case…Turkish citizen I.K., born in 1983, who was wanted by Interpol on behalf of the Turkish state authorities for robbery and was sentenced to 10 months in prison, was taken into custody,'' the police stated in a declaration.



Police said a 48-hour detention period was given for the suspects, who are expected to be extradited to Türkiye after the legal process.



Kosovo police detained three other people sought by Türkiye through Interpol in September, October and December last year.

