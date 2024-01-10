Turkish Finance minister says crypto asset regulation preparations almost complete

(MENAFN) The Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister, Mehmet Simsek, announced on Wednesday that Turkey is close to completing its preparations for the regulation of crypto assets.



Simsek informed a Turkish news agency that the heightened attention on cryptocurrency trading platforms, particularly amid and after the pandemic, resulted in misconduct on certain platforms, posing risks for users, continuing: “With crypto asset regulations, our primary goal is to create a safer space and eliminate potential risks.”



“We also aim to pave the way for the development of blockchain technology and the crypto asset ecosystem," he further mentioned.



Simsek conveyed that substantial measures have been undertaken to address the issue of abuse on cryptocurrency platforms and mitigate risks for users. These actions are aimed at facilitating the removal of Türkiye from the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international crime watchdog.



It was highlighted by Simsek that both the Turkish Central Bank and the financial crimes investigation board of the ministry were already equipped with information related to cryptocurrency transactions.



However, he acknowledged that the available information was deemed insufficient in effectively addressing the challenges posed by the evolving landscape of crypto activities.

MENAFN10012024000045015839ID1107704364